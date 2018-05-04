Home | News | AYC Qualifier: Black Satellites to host Algeria in Cape Coast today

AYC Qualifier: Black Satellites to host Algeria in Cape Coast today

Sports News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: ghanafa.org

The Black Satellites will wrap up preparations for their African U20 qualifying match against Algeria this afternoon at 4pm today at the Cape Coast stadium.

The National U20 male team will take on their Algerian counterparts in the second leg tie which has been scheduled for Sunday, May 20 in Cape Coast

The first leg match between the two sides in Algiers last weekend ended goalless.

Coach Jimmy Cobblah's blend of former U17 stars and some foreign-based youngsters are poised to seal a win in the return encounter to make it to the next stage of the qualifiers.

The 2009 FIFA U20 World champions could face either Gambia or Benin in the final round of the qualification stage.

The 2019 African U20 Championship will be played in Niger.

