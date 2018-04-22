KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt

Sports News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: footballghana.com

Kevin Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his satisfaction after winning the German DFB Pokal Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt.

It is the first piece of silverware Boateng has won in his country of birth, since he made his professional bow at Hertha Berlin.

The 31-year-old played the entire duration of the game as the Eagles shocked the reigning German topflight kings 3-1 at Olympiastadion.

Ante Rebic's brace and Mijat Gacinovic's late seconds strike handed Niko Kovac's men their first German Cup title since 1988 and fifth in all.

The Bavarians squandered a number of chances – a result which denied them of lifting the tournament's diadem for a record 19th time.

The Bavarians squandered a number of chances – a result which denied them of lifting the tournament’s diadem for a record 19th time.

Eintracht finished this season’s Bundesliga as the eighth best team, and this victory means they pick a ticket to play in next season’s Europa League.

Kevin Prince Boateng could not hold his joy and took to Twitter to express it