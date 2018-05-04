Home | News | Mubarak Wakaso to hold talks with Deportivo Alaves over his future

Mubarak Wakaso to hold talks with Deportivo Alaves over his future

Dan Soko

Wakaso 67Mubarak Wakaso, Deportivo Alaves

Mubarak Wakaso plans to sit down with Deportivo Alaves as the club prepares for the impending departure of some of their players.

Reports have emerged that Wakaso, who joined Alaves at the start of the season on a one-year deal, is weighing his options in the upcoming summer transfer window after failing to secure a move to Getafe in the winter window.

The energetic midfielder is set to hold a meeting on Monday with the club's Sporting Director Sergio FernÃ¡ndez to discuss the way forward.

Wakaso has had a decent stint at club since joining from Greek giants Panathinaikos prior to the start of season.

After a difficult start to the campaign, Wakaso and his teammates managed to guarantee relegation survival for Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish top-flight.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Ghanaians Walk To Observe AU And UN Days

May 20, 2018

Ghanaian Herbal Medicine Practitioners To Understudy Vietnamese Health Methods

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

WHO Makes Strong Case For Investing In Non-communicable Disease Controls

May 20, 2018

And the winners are…71st Festival de Cannes Awards

May 20, 2018

VC of UEW accuses Principal of inciting Staff, students against Management

May 20, 2018

How Harry really met Meghan #RoyalWedding

May 20, 2018

20 of the most captivating photos from Prince Harry and Meghan’s #RoyalWedding

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Police To Deal Drastically With Culprits Of 25 Stolen Government Laptops

May 18, 2018

Another Tema Motorway Crash Injures Dozens

May 18, 2018

Koforidua Prisons Escapee Grabbed Again

May 18, 2018

More Ghanaians Still Trapped In Libya

May 18, 2018

New Ebola vaccine faces key test

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!