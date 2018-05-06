Home | News | We are ready to bounce back - Kotoko captain assures

We are ready to bounce back - Kotoko captain assures

Dan Soko

Sports News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko A1Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko captain, Captain Amos Frimpong says they are ready for the return of the Ghana Premier League after a two-week break.

The Porcupine Warriors are having a torrid campaign in the ongoing campaign and after 12 matches played, the Reds have lost five and are crawling at 8th position with 17 points.

However, the break comes as a form of relief for the captain of the club, who adds they are in a secret camp trying to right the wrongs of the batch of games.

"We are all not happy with the performance of Kotoko in the first round," he told ETV Ghana.

"But all is not lost, there is still room for improvement."

"We had the opportunity to go on break and I think that break has helped us to prepare adequately for the second round so I am really happy for the break."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League returns next week as the Zylofon Cash Premier League after the Ghana Football Association signed a five-year deal with the Zylofon Media group.

Frimpong, who is excited about the break believes with the league returning next Wednesday, they will be ready for it.

"With the league resuming next week, we are in a secret camp and I think we are well prepared for the second round and I am confidently sure in the second round the team's performance will be up there and we will be seeing a different Asante Kotoko."

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will next host Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

