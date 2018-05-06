Baba Mahama considering contract termination with Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Asante Kotoko have reportedly told midfielder Baba Mahama to seek a loan move but the player’s local agent Charles Kwadwo Ntim has insisted the player would rather terminate his contract with the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko have earlier denied the former Techiman City star-man has been Transfer-listed.

But, Ntim has revealed the rumours were true and Kotoko coach Paa Kwesi Fabin confirmed to him in a private chat that he opted to loan out the player because he had been meddling in ‘player politics in his team’.

Mahama has insisted he would like to stay and fight to regain regular playing.

He has rejected the loan offer.

A report on Asempa FM’s Asantemantam Mu Nsemkeka during the week claimed Kotoko coach Fabin has registered one of his new signings in Mahama’s berth.

This significantly means there will be no space for Mahama and left with no option but to head out on loan.

But, Ntim, who’s the President of Techiman City FC, has insisted the player has just two options at Kotoko.

“Baba won’t go on loan. He would either stay and fight for his place or terminate his contract with Kotoko,” he stated on Kumasi-based Kessben FM on Saturday morning.

Kotoko signed Mahama from Techiman City two seasons ago.

Ntim confirmed Kotoko’s archrivals Hearts of Oak registered their interest in the player first but he opted to join Kotoko.