Ghanaian youngster Broni Kwarteng signs professional contract at Hamburg

Broni Kwarteng with a club representative

Talented Ghanaian youth midfielder Moritz-Broni Kwarteng has signed a professional contract at German giants Hamburg SV, Ghana Sports Online can confirm.

The 20-year-old is expected to be at the club until 2021.

He joins German-born Ghanaian Gideon Jung in the Hamburg first team.

Hamburg has confirmed the news on their official website.

“Moritz is a talented perspective player who performs well In the U21 he deserves to be introduced even more intensively to the professional squad, which is characterized by a good footballing aggressiveness and his switching behavior and will be part of the professional squad at the start of the training,” Hamburg squad planner Johannes Sports spoke high of the youngster.

Hamburg signed Kwarteng from Hoffenheim and he walked straight into the U21 side, scoring thrice and providing 3 assists in a flourishing season.

The offensive midfielder has played for Stuttgart and Red Bull Leipzig.

He is among four Ghanaian youngsters including Patric Pfeiffer, Daniel Owusu and Aaron Opoku all in the Hamburg youth set up.