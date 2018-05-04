Home | News | Drinking bar operator remanded for noise making

Drinking bar operator remanded for noise making

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Arrested WomanOdehyie Asamoah, the bar operator was remanded on court order

The Nsuta Circuit Court has remanded a drinking bar operator into prisons custody for making excessive noise.

Odehyie Asamoah was charged by environmental officers from the Sekyere Central district assembly, for operating a drinking spot and erecting loudspeakers to play music to disturb members of the public, especially patients, doctors and nurses of the Nsuta polyclinic, without a permit.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and would reappear before the court presided over by Lydia Osei Marfo, on May 24, this year.

The district environmental officer, Joseph Puah Aamalesour, prosecuting told the court that on May 1, this year, the assemblyman and some town council members, as well as the district environmental office, receive complaints from the public that excessive noise from the drinking spot was causing a nuisance to them.

He said his office together with other key stakeholders in the town went to the drinking spot to advise the operator to reduce the volume on his speakers.

Mr Aamalesour however, said the operator did not adhere to the advice but rather picked a quarrel with the complainants.

He said upon persistence refusal by the accused to adhere to the advice, his office took the matter up and reported to the police who arrested him.

Mr Aamalesour said the matter was later taken to the court to seek advice.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Ghanaians Walk To Observe AU And UN Days

May 20, 2018

Ghanaian Herbal Medicine Practitioners To Understudy Vietnamese Health Methods

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

WHO Makes Strong Case For Investing In Non-communicable Disease Controls

May 20, 2018

And the winners are…71st Festival de Cannes Awards

May 20, 2018

VC of UEW accuses Principal of inciting Staff, students against Management

May 20, 2018

How Harry really met Meghan #RoyalWedding

May 20, 2018

20 of the most captivating photos from Prince Harry and Meghan’s #RoyalWedding

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Police To Deal Drastically With Culprits Of 25 Stolen Government Laptops

May 18, 2018

Another Tema Motorway Crash Injures Dozens

May 18, 2018

Koforidua Prisons Escapee Grabbed Again

May 18, 2018

More Ghanaians Still Trapped In Libya

May 18, 2018

New Ebola vaccine faces key test

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!