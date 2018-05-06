Home | News | Ghanaians won’t forgive us if we repeat SADA errors – Minister to dev’t authorities

Ghanaians won’t forgive us if we repeat SADA errors – Minister to dev’t authorities

Dan Soko

General News of Sunday, 20 May 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Special Development Initiatives Minister Mavis Hawa KoomsonSpecial Development Initiatives Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Special Development Initiatives Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has urged Chief Executives of the newly created Development Authorities to be guided by the Scandals which marred the Savannah Development Authority(SADA) created by the previous Mahama led government.

According to the Minister, Ghanaians will not forgive the ruling government if the same mess is created by these Development Authorities.

“He (President) is watching and the people of Ghana are also watching especially our opponents. The development agenda of this government has been placed on us, we must not let him down”. she said.

She added that “we don’t have time, we should all be in hurry to match the speed of the President. Thankfully we have the SADA experience to learn from, the Good people of Ghana will not forgive us if we create another SADA scandal. Management of public resources requires discipline and high levels of responsibilities”.

The Minister said this in Koforidua during a workshop for CEOs of the Development Authorities and their Deputies on Public Financial Management Acts, Procurement Act and the Development Authority Acts.

Speaking to Starr News, Alhaji Haroun the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority said SADA did not fail but did not meet expectations. He said SADA let some essential footprints which need to be continued with additional initiatives implemented to stimulate development in the Savannah Belt.

“They (SADA) have failed to live up to expectations, they haven’t failed wholly as such they have left footprints on which we want to build, they have left initiatives some which are sensible. Ours is a government of continuity and we will not want to waste what is good. We will follow some of the good things that they left and we will create new ones. We do not intend to fail”.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Ghanaians Walk To Observe AU And UN Days

May 20, 2018

Ghanaian Herbal Medicine Practitioners To Understudy Vietnamese Health Methods

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

WHO Makes Strong Case For Investing In Non-communicable Disease Controls

May 20, 2018

And the winners are…71st Festival de Cannes Awards

May 20, 2018

VC of UEW accuses Principal of inciting Staff, students against Management

May 20, 2018

How Harry really met Meghan #RoyalWedding

May 20, 2018

20 of the most captivating photos from Prince Harry and Meghan’s #RoyalWedding

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Police To Deal Drastically With Culprits Of 25 Stolen Government Laptops

May 18, 2018

Another Tema Motorway Crash Injures Dozens

May 18, 2018

Koforidua Prisons Escapee Grabbed Again

May 18, 2018

More Ghanaians Still Trapped In Libya

May 18, 2018

New Ebola vaccine faces key test

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!