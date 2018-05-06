Home | News | NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

Dan Soko

Ex-President John Mahama's main challenger in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race, Professor Joshua Alabi, is hopeful of defeating him to emerge as the NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls.

The former University of Professional Studies Vice Chancellor said the contest will be a "triller" in history, urging his supporters to "stay focus" on the course.

"I have scanned through some of the discussions concerning my participation in our flag bearer contest, and wish to assure all that I still stand by my decision to contest should our party open nominations this year," he told Ghanaweb.

READ MORE:  Mahama declares he is running for president

He added: "I admit it would require hard work, commitment and selflessness but what I know is that the Good Lord is in the center of our campaign and we are surely going to win the primaries. It would be a triller in the history of our great party( NDC) I entreat all to stay focused to the course. We are winners, yes we are."

His comments come after former president Mahama announced on Saturday that he was running for president of Ghana.

The 59-year-old former Bole lawmaker said he has listened to calls from National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters for him to lead the party again into the 2020 election, saying he will not disappoint them.

READ MORE: Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"

“To you the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting me to declare my intentions for the future, I wish to assure you today, that as a servant-leader, I have listened to your calls and reflected,” he wrote on Facebook. “I will not disappoint you even as we await the publication of the party’s guidelines for selecting a new leader.”

He is expected to speak to camera at the NDC’s last unity walk in the Volta Region to announce his bid for the presidency.

Mr Mahama lost the 2016 polls to candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, making him the first sitting president in Ghana to lose a second term bid.

The ex-president, who has been leading a series of unity walk organized by the party in 9 regions so far, also congratulated the rank and file and executives of the NDC for their commitment and work rate in the reorganization process.

He urged them to keep up with the momentum generated from the unity walk.

READ MORE: In Bolga, Mahama rips into Akufo-Addo for loading government with relatives

“I want to congratulate the rank & file and executives of our party, the NDC, at all levels for the commitment and work rate we have put into our reorganization efforts,” he said, adding: “The zeal and determination of the average sympathizer of our great party is greater and miles ahead of what it was after the December 2016 Elections.”

“We need to keep up with the momentum generated and follow the published timelines.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

Dan Soko
