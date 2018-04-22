Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League: Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league

Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II has announced his decision to grant CEO of Zylofon Group Nana Appiah Mensah, land in within his jurisdiction.

Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, who is the owner and president of Premier League side Aduana Stars said this gesture is in appreciation of Nana Appiah's decision to sponsor Ghana's topflight League through his company Zylofon cash.

"We don't always have to listen to the negative things people say about football and say you will not invest in the game Because we all love that game".

READ ALSO: Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS

"Even if there are indeed problems in football, we must all come together and put in efforts to make it better."

"On behalf of all Ghanaians, we are indeed grateful for what you have done."

"For this great gesture, the little I can also do to show appreciation is that if you need any land within my jurisdiction (be it Sunyani, Dormaa, Kyeraa etc), I will willingly give it to you free", Nana Agyeman Badu announced at the Ghana man Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE).

The bankroller of Aduana Stars made this astonishing gesture day before the GFA officially unveiled its 5-year sponsorship agreement with Zylofon Cash as headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier League.