Ghanaian Players Abroad: Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS

Dan Soko

Ghanaian defender Lalas Abubakar late goal secured maximum points for Columbus Crew in a 1-0 away win at New England Revolution in the Major League Soccer on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old scored in the 85th minute to seal the maximum points for the Yellow armies.

Abubakar headed in a Federico Higuain corner kick in the 85th minute as the Crew (7-3-3, 24 points) extended its unbeaten streak to six games and its shutout streak to 405 consecutive minutes. The Revolution (5-4-2, 17 points) lost for the second time at home this season.

READ ALSO: KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt

A quick passing series caught the Revolution off-balance, Federico Higuain’s one-timer releasing Cristian Martinez, who earned a corner. Then, Abubakar headed Higuain’s corner past Matt Turner after an Artur dummy run drew two Revolution defenders out of the goal area at the near post.

This is his first goal of the 2018 calendar season for the Crew. He joins four other Ghanaians including Ebenezer Ofori, Emma Boateng, Latif Blessing, Harrison Afful, including Ghanaian born American international Gyasi Zardes who have been involved in 16 goals this term.

Dan Soko
