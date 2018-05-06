Lifestyle: 5 quick facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding car

Prince Harry who became Duke of Sussex after his wedding to Meghan Markle that equally became the Duchess of Sussex drove in a blue car to their wedding reception.
The Royal Wedding reception took place at the Frogmore House in Berkshire built more than 300 years ago.
Here are five untold facts of the blue Jaguar which the Duke of Sussex drove his new bride and Duchess of Sussex to their wedding reception:
play
Duke of Sussex helping the Duchess of Sussex into the blue Jaguar car. (Fox News)
ALSO READ: Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle will boost UK’s economy by $1.43 billion
The car is a Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero.
The blue Jaguar costs $500,000.
The sleek convertible car is a modern, electrified version of the 1968 classic built by the automaker.
play
Duke and Duchess of Sussex drove to their wedding reception in this car (Fox News)
The blue Jaguar in which the royal couple drove was borrowed by Prince Harry to drive his new bride, Meghan Markle to their wedding reception.
The Jaguar is powered by a 300 hp electric motor under its legendarily long hood and is quicker than the six-cylinder original.
');
}else{
document.write('');
fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8');
fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8399543&type=article&ctxId=3774&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=5+quick+facts+about+Prince+Harry+and+Meghan+Markle%E2%80%99s+wedding+car&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Flifestyle%2F5-quick-facts-about-prince-harry-and-meghan-s-wedding-car-id8399543.html');
}}
/* ]]> */
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article