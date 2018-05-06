German Cup: KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt

Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his satisfaction after winning the German DFB Pokal Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 31-year-old was on from start to finish as the Eagles shocked the reigning German topflight kings 3-1 at Olympiastadion.

It is the first piece of silverware Boateng has won in his country of birth, since he made his professional bow at Hertha Berlin.

Eintracht finished this season’s Bundesliga as the eighth best team, and this victory means they pick a ticket to play in next season’s Europa League.