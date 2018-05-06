Home | News | German Cup: KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt

German Cup: KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt

Dan Soko

Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his satisfaction after winning the German DFB Pokal Cup with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 31-year-old was on from start to finish as the Eagles shocked the reigning German topflight kings 3-1 at Olympiastadion.

It is the first piece of silverware Boateng has won in his country of birth, since he made his professional bow at Hertha Berlin.

Eintracht finished this season’s Bundesliga as the eighth best team, and this victory means they pick a ticket to play in next season’s Europa League.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

Arsene Wenger To Leave Arsenal: Who Will Replace Him?

April 20, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Ghanaians Walk To Observe AU And UN Days

May 20, 2018

Ghanaian Herbal Medicine Practitioners To Understudy Vietnamese Health Methods

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

WHO Makes Strong Case For Investing In Non-communicable Disease Controls

May 20, 2018

And the winners are…71st Festival de Cannes Awards

May 20, 2018

VC of UEW accuses Principal of inciting Staff, students against Management

May 20, 2018

How Harry really met Meghan #RoyalWedding

May 20, 2018

20 of the most captivating photos from Prince Harry and Meghan’s #RoyalWedding

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Police To Deal Drastically With Culprits Of 25 Stolen Government Laptops

May 18, 2018

Another Tema Motorway Crash Injures Dozens

May 18, 2018

Koforidua Prisons Escapee Grabbed Again

May 18, 2018

More Ghanaians Still Trapped In Libya

May 18, 2018

New Ebola vaccine faces key test

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!