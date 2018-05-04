Home | News | A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

Dan Soko
A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

Couple of years back, a freedom fighter named Ayub Ali came to Dhaka and met a secretary in one of the ministries with the request of his help in resolving a land dispute. Ayub thought, being a freedom fighter he at least would get that much of help from the senior public servant. Instead of helping, the secretary did not hesitate in asking his junior staffs in showing the door to the freedom fighter.

At such extreme indecency, Ayub felt terribly humiliated. On his return to the hotel room- opposite to the Bangladesh Secretariat ; Ayub wrote a note and committed suicide. In the suicide note, he wrote ;"Is this the Bangladesh we fought for? Bureaucrats have no desire of showing any respect to a freedom fighter. With this extreme humiliation - I am committing suicide".

In the suicide note, Ayub even mention the name of the secretary of the ministry. As the matter caught attention of the media and almost all the leading dailies carried the report, the secretary, in response to questions of the media, termed Ayub as a "cheap tout". Later the secretary managed a statement from the Mukti Juddhya Council [council of freedom fighters] stating, Ayub was not a freedom fighter. And then, Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee even went further by branding Ayub as a 'Razakar'. The secretary concerned hails from the greater Faridpur district and had been closely associated with Awami League and its cultural front for many years.

A high profile prosecutor of the self-styled International Crime Tribunal (ICT) Barrister Turin Afroz was sacked recently on several serious allegations. According to Bangladeshi security services, Ms. Afroz went to a hotel by hiding herself beneath burqa to meet a wanted accused. During the meeting, she informed the accused the ICT judges had issued warrant of arrest against him. Any kindergarten kid would understand, the purpose behind the prosecutor's meeting with the accused were certainly unholy. Though this particular case had come under the radars of the intelligence agencies, it is easily understood, Barrister Turin Afroz has been abusing her power in many other cases too with any ulterior motive. This case had once again, dampened the very image of the ICT and even has put government's sincerity in trying the war criminals. People may even say, the entire process is politically charged. For tarnishing the image of ICT and even putting its very credibility under cloud, Afroz should be have faced charge under the existing law of the land. Even corruption charges could be brought against her. But, there is no sign of any such moves from the government.

Awami League is increasingly becoming intolerant on its political rivals while a powerful group of conspirators within the party are continuously attempting of either maligning the real and dedicated leaders and members of the party. This group are tactfully trying to defuse popular leaders in Awami League with the ulterior agenda of ultimately turning Awami League totally detached from the people.

The same group of conspirators have been vigorously attempting in pushing Awami League and Bangladesh Armed Forces towards confrontation. Without mentioning the name of any such cases, I only can say, the dangerous allegation of rape and. murder of a female cultural activist inside Comilla cantonment was purposefully staged by a hostile quarters to wrongly label the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces as rapists, killers and thugs.

The case of Awami League lawmaker Amanur Rahman Kham Rana is another glaring example of the victory of the enemies of Awami League. Rana is the victim of cruel media offensives of the anti- Awami League bloc. As he is the most popular figure in his own constituency- even in the Tangail district, it was extremely essential for the enemies of Awami League in any how liberating Tangail from the Awami League's pocket. They knew, if Amanur Rahman Khan Rana is allowed to be in the election campaign during December 2018 general election, then none of the political parties, except Awami League can win all the seats in Tangail.

Unfortunately, Sheikh Hasina does not yet understand or realize this conspiracy. That's why, she grants full indemnity and impunity to Shamim Osman- a heavy liability for Awami League ; but she still is silent on the crucial case of her own man - Amanur Rahman Khan Rana. If Awami League is looking for another victory in the next general election, Sheikh Hasina should give due recognition and support to popular leaders like Amanur Rahman Khan Rana. Otherwise, no one can save Awami League from a humiliating defeat. Take my words for granted!

M A Hossain, a political and defense analyst writes on diversified topics in Bangladeshi and foreign newspapers including South China Morning Post, The Arabian Post, Modern Ghana, Malaysia Today, New Nation, Asian Age, Financial Express etc.

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of M A Hosain and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Beautiful Lady Celebrates After Graduating As A Private Pilot

May 20, 2018

Policemen Disgrace Civil Defence Officer, Bundle Him Into Van

May 20, 2018

Nigerian Man Graduates In Style, Gets Full Time Offer From Microsoft, Amazon In US

May 20, 2018

WHAT IS SALVATION? (Why It’s So Important)

May 20, 2018

Ghanaians Walk To Observe AU And UN Days

May 20, 2018

Ghanaian Herbal Medicine Practitioners To Understudy Vietnamese Health Methods

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

WHO Makes Strong Case For Investing In Non-communicable Disease Controls

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

GLICO Life Deploys Digital Platform

May 18, 2018

4 Arrested For Open Defecation In Kumasi

May 18, 2018

Ebola in DRC not 'currently' an 'emergency of international concern': WHO

May 18, 2018

Akufo-Addo Fulfills Kumasi Roads Promise

May 18, 2018

Presidential convoy involved in an accident; Deputy Chief of Staff injured

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!