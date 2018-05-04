A Freedom Fighter, A Bureaucrat, A Prosecutor And Scapegoats

Couple of years back, a freedom fighter named Ayub Ali came to Dhaka and met a secretary in one of the ministries with the request of his help in resolving a land dispute. Ayub thought, being a freedom fighter he at least would get that much of help from the senior public servant. Instead of helping, the secretary did not hesitate in asking his junior staffs in showing the door to the freedom fighter.

At such extreme indecency, Ayub felt terribly humiliated. On his return to the hotel room- opposite to the Bangladesh Secretariat ; Ayub wrote a note and committed suicide. In the suicide note, he wrote ;"Is this the Bangladesh we fought for? Bureaucrats have no desire of showing any respect to a freedom fighter. With this extreme humiliation - I am committing suicide".

In the suicide note, Ayub even mention the name of the secretary of the ministry. As the matter caught attention of the media and almost all the leading dailies carried the report, the secretary, in response to questions of the media, termed Ayub as a "cheap tout". Later the secretary managed a statement from the Mukti Juddhya Council [council of freedom fighters] stating, Ayub was not a freedom fighter. And then, Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee even went further by branding Ayub as a 'Razakar'. The secretary concerned hails from the greater Faridpur district and had been closely associated with Awami League and its cultural front for many years.

A high profile prosecutor of the self-styled International Crime Tribunal (ICT) Barrister Turin Afroz was sacked recently on several serious allegations. According to Bangladeshi security services, Ms. Afroz went to a hotel by hiding herself beneath burqa to meet a wanted accused. During the meeting, she informed the accused the ICT judges had issued warrant of arrest against him. Any kindergarten kid would understand, the purpose behind the prosecutor's meeting with the accused were certainly unholy. Though this particular case had come under the radars of the intelligence agencies, it is easily understood, Barrister Turin Afroz has been abusing her power in many other cases too with any ulterior motive. This case had once again, dampened the very image of the ICT and even has put government's sincerity in trying the war criminals. People may even say, the entire process is politically charged. For tarnishing the image of ICT and even putting its very credibility under cloud, Afroz should be have faced charge under the existing law of the land. Even corruption charges could be brought against her. But, there is no sign of any such moves from the government.

Awami League is increasingly becoming intolerant on its political rivals while a powerful group of conspirators within the party are continuously attempting of either maligning the real and dedicated leaders and members of the party. This group are tactfully trying to defuse popular leaders in Awami League with the ulterior agenda of ultimately turning Awami League totally detached from the people.

The same group of conspirators have been vigorously attempting in pushing Awami League and Bangladesh Armed Forces towards confrontation. Without mentioning the name of any such cases, I only can say, the dangerous allegation of rape and. murder of a female cultural activist inside Comilla cantonment was purposefully staged by a hostile quarters to wrongly label the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces as rapists, killers and thugs.

The case of Awami League lawmaker Amanur Rahman Kham Rana is another glaring example of the victory of the enemies of Awami League. Rana is the victim of cruel media offensives of the anti- Awami League bloc. As he is the most popular figure in his own constituency- even in the Tangail district, it was extremely essential for the enemies of Awami League in any how liberating Tangail from the Awami League's pocket. They knew, if Amanur Rahman Khan Rana is allowed to be in the election campaign during December 2018 general election, then none of the political parties, except Awami League can win all the seats in Tangail.

Unfortunately, Sheikh Hasina does not yet understand or realize this conspiracy. That's why, she grants full indemnity and impunity to Shamim Osman- a heavy liability for Awami League ; but she still is silent on the crucial case of her own man - Amanur Rahman Khan Rana. If Awami League is looking for another victory in the next general election, Sheikh Hasina should give due recognition and support to popular leaders like Amanur Rahman Khan Rana. Otherwise, no one can save Awami League from a humiliating defeat. Take my words for granted!

M A Hossain, a political and defense analyst writes on diversified topics in Bangladeshi and foreign newspapers including South China Morning Post, The Arabian Post, Modern Ghana, Malaysia Today, New Nation, Asian Age, Financial Express etc.