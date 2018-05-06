Home | News | NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

Dan Soko

The government of President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo has delivered and will continue to deliver on the promises it made to Ghanaians when they sought their mandate in the 2016 elections, Vice President AlhajiDrMahamuduBawumia has pledged.

According to DrBawumia, the Nana Akufo-Addo ticket has fulfilled a large portion of the social contract it signed with the Ghanaian people after 16 months in office, and the government is working assiduously to ensure the fulfilment of the remainder to ensure improvements in the wellbeing of ordinary citizens.

“We made a number of promises to Ghanaians, and we are working day and night to fulfil them. Some of them we have already fulfilled. For instance, we promised Free Senior High School Education and true to our word, we have started. Today, finance is no longer a barrier to access to education for Junior High School graduates. That is a great burden lifted off the shoulders of parents by Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.”

The Vice President, who enumerated a number of fulfilled promises at various events in the Volta Region on Saturday 19th May, 2018, said the government is on course to meet its part of the social contract.

Speaking at the Aflao, Ho and Hohoe Central Mosques, Vice President Bawumia said true to its word, the Akufo-Addo Government has restored Teacher and Nursing trainee allowances and implemented a programme to improve agricultural production through the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, as well as other pledges.

“We promised to pay closer attention to the developmental needs of the Zongos, and for the first time in the history of Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo has not only appointed a Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development Affairs, but has set up a Zongo Development Fund and set aside budgetary allocation of Ghs100 million for it. Just last week we appointed a CEO and his two Deputies to run the Zongo Development Fund. This is evidence that when we make a promise we keep it,” AlhajiDrBawumiaemphasised.

“To tackle graduate unemployment, we have set up the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), and this year, we will engage 100,000 of our youth and help equip them with useful skills and experience,” DrBawumia continued.

“I am sure you can all see that your light bills have reduced, because we have fulfilled the promise to reduce them. Tariffs for industry have been reduced by about 30%, while households are enjoying almost 18% reduction. One Village One Dam is on course. We gave our word, and we have done it.”

Government is also keen to see improvements in infrastructure, and the ongoing efforts would soon yield manifest benefits, the Vice President pledged.

Vice President Bawumia was in the Volta Region on the first leg of a nationwide Ramadan tour to pray with his Moslem brethren and seek Allah’s blessing for the nation. He will also offer special prayers for the sustenance and enhancement of the peace Ghana continues to enjoy in spite of the multiplicity of religious faiths in the country.

While in the region, Vice President MahamuduBawumia paid courtesy calls on the Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, TogbiAmenyaFiti IV, and TogbegaGabusu VI, Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional State. He was accompanied by the Volta Regional Minister, DrArchibold Yao Letsa; Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources; Hon Boniface AbubakarSaddique, Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development Affairs, and other government officials.

The Vice President will visit the Eastern Region in the second leg of the Ramadan tour on Sunday 20th May, 2018.





