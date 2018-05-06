Home | News | Cleaning Our Environment Should Be A Habit--Kwahu South DCE

Dan Soko
The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Kwahu South, Honourable Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, has called on all Kwahu citizens to embrace the habit of keeping their environment clean.

Speaking at a clean-up exercise in Mpreaso, the vibrant Atta Sikkens said being healthy is the greatest treasure every human being wants to have in order to live longer.

“I think being healthy is the greatest thing. As an obligation or duty, citizens have a great role to play in environmental sanitation,” he stated

The DCE urged participants in the exercise to be mindful of how they dispose of wastes and harmful objects in the environment, where they urinate or defecate indicating that, they must sweep their compound regularly and dispose of unwanted materials as appropriate to reduce harm in the society.

“Think of the environment in your community if everyone goes about throwing empty sachets of “pure” water, bottles of water, sharp objects and refuse everywhere, urinating and defecating in the environment anyhow, how do you think the environment would look? As good citizen,”Mr Ofori noted.

He assured the people that he would lead the agenda of maintaining the overall purpose of proper sanitation in order to provide a healthy living environment for everyone, protect natural resources (surface water, groundwater, soil) and ensure safety, security and dignity of the people within the environment.

The cleanup exercise was a joint effort by the Assembly and Zoomlion with members of the community heavily partaking in the clean-up activity.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

