Home | News | Cost Of MoMo Interoperability Has Been Hidden From Ghanaians

Cost Of MoMo Interoperability Has Been Hidden From Ghanaians

Dan Soko

The Legislator for Bolgatanga has said government failed to indicate the real cost of the Mobile Money Interoperability System it recently launched.

Isaac Adongo claims government has built an additional ¢3 billion of cost to be paid by the service user which is more expensive for the users.

He said the Sibton System had a charge per volume to the users at ¢1.5 unlike the system in place now which attracts a ¢2.5 charge to use the service.

Mr Adongo told Samson Lardy Anyenini on new analysis programme Newsfile, Saturday, that an additional $4.5 million is to be paid to a Haitian company to monitor revenue assurance makes the deal a bad one.

Mr Adongo said government is not being straight with Ghanaians advising that the Akufo-Addo government should have done a complete project appraisal when it wanted to introduce a new system.

5202018103615 8243456257610 5069878653002

During the week, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia scoffed at a former deputy BoG Governor's defence of the ¢4.6bn contract - which he claimed was over 200 times higher than the next bidder.

The same contract to allow subscribers to send monies from their phones to all other mobile networks and banks and vice-versa has been done for barely ¢18 million. Government has in effect saved the taxpayer some ¢990 million.

Related: Bawumia scoffs at former Dep. BoG Governor ¢4.6bn interoperability defence

Earlier, the former Deputy Governor at the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Asiama, had defended the 2016 decision to award the ¢4.6bn contract to Sibton Switch Systems Limited deemed fishy and inflated.

He said, the interoperability service the BoG had wanted Sibton Switch to implement is far bigger in scope than what has been announced by government even though he admitted he did not know the exact scope of the current system.

Dr Johnson Asiama argued that comparing the cost of the project envisaged by the BoG in 2016 and the one launched last week is like comparing elephants and antelopes.

5202018103616 1.11518801

Throwing on light on the former Deputy Governor's stance, Mr Adongo said government failed to indicate some running cost including third party companies that will provide services in the new PaySwitch deal.

According to him, the annual renewal cost over the next 25 years has been omitted and the overhead cost would be more than the ¢18 million, government is bragging about.

The Bolga MP said the final figure also missed the capital and operational cost of running the system over the period.

“If you run the system by Sibton Switch, you will not be incurring $4.5 million, so if you multiply that by 25 years, of course, the figure will not be the same…that is why we do an appraisal of a project in order to determine net present value,” he said.

But Newsfile deputy information minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said government the new contract procured at a cost of ¢18 million saved the nation unnecessary cost.

He said the net present value in the Sibton deal was lower than what government will get from the current deal.

"It was a policy direction and we chose the national payment switch to handle it so the cost will be lower and we get to enjoy economies of scale," he said.

Listen to the audio:

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Beautiful Lady Celebrates After Graduating As A Private Pilot

May 20, 2018

Policemen Disgrace Civil Defence Officer, Bundle Him Into Van

May 20, 2018

Nigerian Man Graduates In Style, Gets Full Time Offer From Microsoft, Amazon In US

May 20, 2018

WHAT IS SALVATION? (Why It’s So Important)

May 20, 2018

Ghanaians Walk To Observe AU And UN Days

May 20, 2018

Ghanaian Herbal Medicine Practitioners To Understudy Vietnamese Health Methods

May 20, 2018

Events Organiser Faces Court For Swindling A Soldier

May 20, 2018

WHO Makes Strong Case For Investing In Non-communicable Disease Controls

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

GLICO Life Deploys Digital Platform

May 18, 2018

4 Arrested For Open Defecation In Kumasi

May 18, 2018

Ebola in DRC not 'currently' an 'emergency of international concern': WHO

May 18, 2018

Akufo-Addo Fulfills Kumasi Roads Promise

May 18, 2018

Presidential convoy involved in an accident; Deputy Chief of Staff injured

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!