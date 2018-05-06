University Education: Here are free Ivy League university courses you can take online

It feels good to be admitted into any of the eight Ivy league schools. They are among the most prestigious schools across the globe.
They include Brown, Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, and Columbia universities, and the University of Pennsylvania.
They have rigorous vetting and admission processes, making gaining admission to study there extremely difficult.
The Ivy league schools are now offering free online courses across multiple platforms.
Here is a collection of them:
Humanities (59 courses)
Modern & Contemporary American Poetry (“ModPo”)
University of Pennsylvania
Moralities of Everyday Life
Yale University
Greek and Roman Mythology
University of Pennsylvania
Ancient Philosophy: Plato & His Predecessors
University of Pennsylvania
China (Part 1): Political and Intellectual Foundations: From the Sage Kings to Confucius and the Legalists
Harvard University
Ancient Philosophy: Aristotle and His Successors
University of Pennsylvania
China (Part 2): The Creation and End of Centralized Empire
Harvard University
China (Part 4): Literati China: Examinations and Neo-Confucianism
Harvard University
China (Part 6): The Manchus and the Qing Dynasty
Harvard University
Visualizing Japan (1850s-1930s): Westernization, Protest, Modernity
Harvard University
Religious Literacy: Traditions and Scriptures
Harvard University
China (Part 8): Creating Modern China: The Birth of a Nation
Harvard University
The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1865-1890: The Unfinished Revolution
Columbia University
The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1850-1861: A House Divided
Columbia University
China (Part 10): Greater China Today: The People's Republic, Taiwan, and Hong Kong Harvard University
China (Part 9): China and Communism
Harvard University
China (Part 3): Cosmopolitan Tang: Aristocratic Culture
Harvard University
China (Part 5): From a Global Empire under the Mongols to a Global Economy under the Ming Dynasty
Harvard University
China (Part 7): Invasions, Rebellions and the Fall of Imperial China
Harvard University
English for Career Development
University of Pennsylvania
English for Journalism
University of Pennsylvania
The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1861 – 1865: A New Birth of Freedom
Columbia University
Effective Altruism
Princeton University
Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life
Yale University
American Capitalism: A History
Cornell University
The Ethics of Eating
Cornell University
Question Reality! Science, philosophy, and the search for meaning
Dartmouth
The Ancient Greek Hero
Harvard University
The Book: Books in the Medieval Liturgy
Harvard University
The Book: The Medieval Book of Hours: Art and Devotion in the Later Middle Ages
Harvard University
Christianity Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University
Masterpieces of World Literature
Harvard University
PredictionX: John Snow and the Cholera Epidemic of 1854
Harvard University
Buddhism Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University
Introduction to Ancient Egypt and Its Civilization
University of Pennsylvania
Hamlet’s Ghost
Harvard University
Wonders of Ancient Egypt
University of Pennsylvania
English for Business and Entrepreneurship
University of Pennsylvania
A Journey through Western Christianity: from Persecuted Faith to Global Religion (200 – 1650)
Yale University
Women Have Always Worked: The US Experience 1700 – 1920
Columbia University
The American Renaissance: Classic Literature of the 19th Century
Dartmouth
Religion, Conflict and Peace
Harvard University
Poetry in America: Whitman
Harvard University
The Book: Book Sleuthing: What 19th-Century Books Can Tell Us About the Rise of the Reading Public?
Harvard University
Ancient Masterpieces of World Literature
Harvard University
Modern Masterpieces of World Literature
Harvard University
Shylock’s Bond
Harvard University
Judaism Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University
China Humanities: The Individual in Chinese Culture
Harvard University
Islam Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University
Hinduism Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University
Poetry in America: The Civil War and Its Aftermath
Harvard University
Poetry in America: Modernism
Harvard University
English for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
University of Pennsylvania
The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community
Yale University
Women Have Always Worked: The US Experience 1920 – 2016
Columbia University
Writing Case Studies: Science of Delivery
Princeton University
Fantastic Places, Unhuman Humans: Exploring Humanity Through Literature
Brown University
The Ethics of Memory
Brown University
Computer Science (23 courses)
CS50's Introduction to Computer Science
Harvard University
Algorithms, Part I
Princeton University
Algorithms, Part II
Princeton University
Machine Learning for Data Science and Analytics
Columbia University
Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies
Princeton University
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Columbia University
Reinforcement Learning
Brown University
Computer Architecture
Princeton University
Machine Learning
Georgia Institute of Technology
Enabling Technologies for Data Science and Analytics: The Internet of Things
Columbia University
Machine Learning
Columbia University
Analysis of Algorithms
Princeton University
Networks Illustrated: Principles without Calculus
Princeton University
Machine Learning: Unsupervised Learning
Brown University
CS50's Computer Science for Business Professionals
Harvard University
CS50's AP® Computer Science Principles
Harvard University
HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Administrative/IT Perspective)
Columbia University
Animation and CGI Motion
Columbia University
Networks: Friends, Money, and Bytes
Princeton University
CS50's Understanding Technology
Harvard University
Data Structures and Software Design
University of Pennsylvania
Algorithm Design and Analysis
University of Pennsylvania
Computer Science: Algorithms, Theory, and Machines
Princeton University
Art & Design (19 courses)
GamificationUniversity of Pennsylvania
Introduction to Classical Music
Yale University
Design: Creation of Artifacts in Society
University of Pennsylvania
Roman Architecture
Yale University
First Nights – Handel's Messiah and Baroque Oratorio
Harvard University
Listening to World Music
University of Pennsylvania
Reinventing the Piano
Princeton University
Hollywood: History, Industry, Art
University of Pennsylvania
Introduction to Italian Opera
Dartmouth
First Nights – Beethoven's 9th Symphony and the 19th Century Orchestra
Harvard University
First Nights – Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique and Program Music in the 19th Century
Harvard University
Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring: Modernism, Ballet, and Riots
Harvard University
Exposing Digital Photography
Harvard University
The Architectural Imagination
Harvard University
First Nights: Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo and the Birth of Opera
Harvard University
Music and Social Action
Yale University
Pyramids of Giza: Ancient Egyptian Art and Archeology
Harvard University
Age of Cathedrals
Yale University
Introduction to German Opera
Dartmouth
Business (66 courses)
Introduction to Marketing
University of Pennsylvania
Introduction to Financial Accounting
University of Pennsylvania
Introduction to Operations Management
Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
Financial Markets
Yale University
Introduction to Corporate Finance
Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
Customer Analytics
University of Pennsylvania
Viral Marketing and How to Craft Contagious Content
University of Pennsylvania
The Global Financial Crisis
Yale University
Financial Engineering and Risk Management Part I
Columbia University
Global Human Capital Trends
Columbia University
Entrepreneurship 2: Launching your Start-Up
University of Pennsylvania
Operations Analytics
University of Pennsylvania
Accounting Analytics
University of Pennsylvania
Entrepreneurship 1: Developing the Opportunity
University of Pennsylvania
Fundamentals of Quantitative Modeling
University of Pennsylvania
Social Impact Strategy: Tools for Entrepreneurs and Innovators
University of Pennsylvania
More Introduction to Financial Accounting
University of Pennsylvania
A Preview Course on The 5 Killer Risks of Enterprise Risk Management
Columbia University
Entrepreneurship 3: Growth Strategies
University of Pennsylvania
Entrepreneurship 4: Financing and Profitability
University of Pennsylvania
Wharton Business Foundations Capstone
University of Pennsylvania
Financial Engineering and Risk Management Part II
Columbia University
Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies
Harvard University
Arts and Culture Strategy
University of Pennsylvania
Introducción al Marketing
University of Pennsylvania
Introduction to Global Hospitality Management
Cornell University
市场营销概论 (中文版）
University of Pennsylvania
Leading the Life You Want
University of Pennsylvania
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): A Strategic Approach
University of Pennsylvania
Introducción a las Finanzas Corporativas
University of Pennsylvania
Introducción a la Contabilidad Financiera
University of Pennsylvania
Construction Project Management
Columbia University
Construction Scheduling
Columbia University
Analytics in Python
Columbia University
Construction Finance
Columbia University
Entrepreneurship and Healthcare in Emerging Economies
Harvard University
Decision-Making and Scenarios
University of Pennsylvania
Modeling Risk and Realities
University of Pennsylvania
Managing the Value of Customer Relationships
University of Pennsylvania
Influence
University of Pennsylvania
Optimizing Diversity on Teams
University of Pennsylvania
Wharton Entrepreneurship Capstone
University of Pennsylvania
Business Strategies for Social Impact
University of Pennsylvania
Proyecto de Fundamentos Empresariales de Wharton
University of Pennsylvania
The Power of Team Culture
University of Pennsylvania
Wharton Business and Financial Modeling Capstone
University of Pennsylvania
Management Fundamentals
University of Pennsylvania
财务会计概论（中文版）
University of Pennsylvania
Introducción a la Gestión de Operaciones
University of Pennsylvania
运营管理概论（中文版）
University of Pennsylvania
Creating a Team Culture of Continuous Learning
University of Pennsylvania
Managing Social and Human Capital
University of Pennsylvania
企业金融概论（中文版）
University of Pennsylvania
Building High-Performing Teams
University of Pennsylvania
Global Trends for Business and Society
University of Pennsylvania
Financial Acumen for Non-Financial Managers
University of Pennsylvania
沃顿商务基础毕业项目 (中文版)
University of Pennsylvania
Crowdfunding
University of Pennsylvania
Business Analytics Capstone
University of Pennsylvania
Construction Cost Estimating and Cost Control
Columbia University
Introduction to Corporate Finance
Columbia University
Marketing Analytics
Columbia University
Demand and Supply Analytics
Columbia University
Business Strategy from Wharton: Competitive Advantage
Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
Retail Fundamentals
Dartmouth
Omnichannel Strategy and Management
Dartmouth
Health & Medicine (25 courses)
Vital Signs: Understanding What the Body Is Telling Us
University of Pennsylvania
Fundamentals of Pharmacology
University of Pennsylvania
Improving Global Health: Focusing on Quality and Safety
Harvard University
Introduction to Dental Medicine
University of Pennsylvania
Introduction to Breast Cancer
Yale University
Humanitarian Response to Conflict and Disaster
Harvard University
United States Health Policy
Harvard University
Going Out on a Limb: Anatomy of the Upper Limb
University of Pennsylvania
The Opioid Crisis in America
Harvard University
Global Health Case Studies from a Biosocial Perspective
Harvard University
Health and Society
Harvard University
Readings in Global Health
Harvard University
Essentials of Global Health
Yale University
HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Clinical Perspective)
Columbia University
The Science and Politics of the GMO
Cornell University
Lessons from Ebola: Preventing the Next Pandemic
Harvard University
Practical Improvement Science in Health Care: A Roadmap for Getting Results
Harvard University
Innovating in Health Care
Harvard University
Fundamentals of Clinical Trials
Harvard University
The Economics of Health Care Delivery
University of Pennsylvania
Health Care Innovation
University of Pennsylvania
The Oral Cavity: Portal to Health and Disease
University of Pennsylvania
Feeding the World
University of Pennsylvania
HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Social/Peer Perspective)
Columbia University
Artful Medicine: Art’s Power to Enrich Patient Care
Brown University
Social Sciences (54 courses)
Justice
Harvard University
Buddhism and Modern Psychology
Princeton University
An Introduction to American Law
University of Pennsylvania
Moral Foundations of Politics
Yale University
Paradoxes of War
Princeton University
America's Written Constitution
Yale University
Contract Law: From Trust to Promise to Contract
Harvard University
Designing Cities
University of Pennsylvania
Tangible Things: Discovering History Through Artworks, Artifacts, Scientific Specimens, and the Stuff Around You
Harvard University
Introduction to Key Constitutional Concepts and Supreme Court Cases
University of Pennsylvania
Microeconomics: The Power of Markets
University of Pennsylvania
American Government
Harvard University
Revolutionary Ideas: Utility, Justice, Equality, Freedom
University of Pennsylvania
A Law Student's Toolkit
Yale University
Introduction to Sociology
Princeton University
The Book: Monasteries, Schools, and Notaries, Part 1: Reading the Late Medieval Marseille Archive
Harvard University
The Book: Making and Meaning in the Medieval Manuscript
Harvard University
America's Unwritten Constitution
Yale University
JuryX: Deliberations for Social Change
Harvard University
Bioethics: The Law, Medicine, and Ethics of Reproductive Technologies and Genetics
Harvard University
The Book: Monasteries, Schools, and Notaries, Part 2: Introduction to the Transitional Gothic Script
Harvard University
Positive Psychology: Resilience Skills
University of Pennsylvania
The History of Medieval Medicine Through Jewish Manuscripts
University of Pennsylvania
Networks, Crowds and Markets
Cornell University
The Book: The History of the Book in the 17th and 18th Century Europe
Harvard University
The Book: Scrolls in the Age of the Book
Harvard University
The Book: Print and Manuscript in Western Europe, Asia and the Middle East (1450-1650)
Harvard University
Central Challenges of American National Security, Strategy, and the Press
Harvard University
Revolutionary Ideas: Borders, Elections, Constitutions, Prisons
University of Pennsylvania
English for Media Literacy
University of Pennsylvania
Positive Psychology: Applications and Interventions
University of Pennsylvania
Social Norms, Social Change II
University of Pennsylvania
Corruption
University of Pennsylvania
Intellectual Property Law and Policy: Part 1
University of Pennsylvania
Social Norms, Social Change I
University of Pennsylvania
Microeconomics: When Markets Fail
University of Pennsylvania
Intellectual Property Law and Policy: Part 2
University of Pennsylvania
Positive Psychology: Martin E. P. Seligman’s Visionary Science
University of Pennsylvania
Everyday Parenting: The ABCs of Child Rearing
Yale University
Making Government Work in Hard Places
Princeton University
Wiretaps to Big Data: Privacy and Surveillance in the Age of Interconnection
Cornell University
Reclaiming Broken Places: Introduction to Civic Ecology
Cornell University
CitiesX: The Past, Present and Future of Urban Life
Harvard University
PredictionX: Diviner’s Guide
Harvard University
Network Dynamics of Social Behavior
University of Pennsylvania
Positive Psychology Specialization Project: Design Your Life for Well-being
University of Pennsylvania
Positive Psychology: Character, Grit and Research Methods
University of Pennsylvania
Top 10 Social Issues for the President’s First 100 Days
University of Pennsylvania
The Science of Well-Being
Yale University
Risk and Return and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital
Columbia University
Freedom of Expression in the Age of Globalization
Columbia University
Global Muckraking: Investigative Journalism and Global Media
Columbia University
Economics of Money and Banking
Columbia University
Structuring Business Agreements for Success
Cornell University
Data Science (21 courses)
Statistical Thinking for Data Science and Analytics
Columbia University
Statistics and R
Harvard University
Introduction to Spreadsheets and Models
University of Pennsylvania
People Analytics
University of Pennsylvania
High-Dimensional Data Analysis
Harvard University
Introduction to Bioconductor: Annotation and Analysis of Genomes and Genomic Assays
Harvard University
Data Science: R Basics
Harvard University
Case Studies in Functional Genomics
Harvard University
Causal Diagrams: Draw Your Assumptions Before Your Conclusions
Harvard University
Big Data and Education
Columbia University
Principles, Statistical and Computational Tools for Reproducible Science
Harvard University
Data Science: Inference and Modeling
Harvard University
Data Science: Visualization
Harvard University
High-performance Computing for Reproducible Genomics
Harvard University
Data Science: Linear Regression
Harvard University
Data Science: Capstone
Harvard University
Data Science: Wrangling
Harvard University
Data Science: Machine Learning
Harvard University
Data Science: Productivity Tools
Harvard University
Data Science: Probability
Harvard University
Data, Models and Decisions in Business Analytics
Columbia University
Education & Teaching (17 courses)
Leaders of Learning
Harvard University
Applying to US Universities
University of Pennsylvania
American Education Reform: History, Policy, Practice
University of Pennsylvania
Saving Schools, Mini-Course 1: History and Politics of US Education
Harvard University
Saving Schools, Mini-Course 3: Accountability and National Standards
Harvard University
Saving Schools, Mini-Course 2: Teacher Policies
Harvard University
Saving Schools, Mini-Course 4: School Choice
Harvard University
Orchestrating Whole Classroom Discussion
University of Pennsylvania
Introduction to Online and Blended Teaching
University of Pennsylvania
Introduction to Family Engagement in Education
Harvard University
Introduction to Data Wise: A Collaborative Process to Improve Learning & Teaching
Harvard University
Saving Schools: Reforming the US Education System
Harvard University
Understanding Classroom Interaction
University of Pennsylvania
How to Apply to College
University of Pennsylvania
The Science of Learning – What Every Teacher Should Know
Columbia University
Innovating Instruction: Reimagining Teaching with Technology
Columbia University
University Studies for Student Veterans
Columbia University
Science (25 courses)
The Age of Sustainable Development
Columbia University
Fundamentals of Neuroscience Part 1: Electrical Properties of the Neuron
Harvard University
Science & Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to Soft Matter Science (part 1)
Harvard University
Fundamentals of Neuroscience Part 2: Neurons and Networks
Harvard University
Introduction to Environmental Science
Dartmouth
Principles of Biochemistry
Harvard University
Relativity and Astrophysics
Cornell University
Super-Earths And Life
Harvard University
Basic Behavioral Neurology
University of Pennsylvania
Best Practices for Biomedical Research Data Management
Harvard Medical School
Sharks! Global Biodiversity, Biology, and Conservation
Cornell University
The Quantum World
Harvard University
AnatomyX: Musculoskeletal Cases
Harvard University
Imagining Other Earths
Princeton University
The Climate-Energy Challenge
Harvard University
Cell Biology: Mitochondria
Harvard University
The Fundamentals of Neuroscience Part 3: The Brain
Harvard University
Science & Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to Soft Matter Science (physics)
Harvard University
MalariaX: Defeating Malaria from the Genes to the Globe
Harvard University
宇宙之旅：对话 (Journey of the Universe: Weaving Knowledge and Action)
Yale University
宇宙之旅：展现生命 (Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life)
Yale University
Anatomy of the Chest, Abdomen, and Pelvis
Yale University
Thomas Berry的世界观：地球社区的繁荣 (The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community)
Yale University
Journey Conversations: Weaving Knowledge and Action
Yale University
Bipedalism: The Science of Upright Walking
Dartmouth
Engineering (16 courses)
Robotics: Aerial Robotics
University of Pennsylvania
Robotics: Computational Motion Planning
University of Pennsylvania
Energy Within Environmental Constraints
Harvard University
Robotics: Perception
University of Pennsylvania
The Art of Structural Engineering: Bridges
Princeton University
Robotics: Mobility
University of Pennsylvania
A Hands-on Introduction to Engineering Simulations
Cornell University
The Engineering of Structures Around Us
Dartmouth
Robotics: Estimation and Learning
University of Pennsylvania
MOS Transistors
Columbia University
Robotics: Locomotion Engineering
University of Pennsylvania
Robotics: Capstone
University of Pennsylvania
Robotics: Vision Intelligence and Machine Learning
University of Pennsylvania
Robotics: Dynamics and Control
University of Pennsylvania
Robotics: Fundamentals
University of Pennsylvania
Robotics
Columbia University
Mathematics (11 courses)
Introduction to Linear Models and Matrix Algebra
Harvard University
Calculus: Single Variable Part 1 – Functions
University of Pennsylvania
Calculus: Single Variable Part 2 – Differentiation
University of Pennsylvania
Calculus: Single Variable Part 3 – Integration
University of Pennsylvania
Statistical Inference and Modeling for High-throughput Experiments
Harvard University
Calculus: Single Variable Part 4 – Applications
University of Pennsylvania
Analytic Combinatorics
Princeton University
Calculus Applied!
Harvard University
Fat Chance: Probability from the Ground Up
Harvard University
Single Variable Calculus
University of Pennsylvania
A Crash Course in Causality: Inferring Causal Effects from Observational Data
University of Pennsylvania
Programming (4 courses)
Using Python for Research
Harvard University
Programming for the Web with JavaScript
University of Pennsylvania
The Computing Technology Inside Your Smartphone
Cornell University
Software Development Fundamentals
University of Pennsylvania
Personal Development (4 courses)
Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator
Yale University
A Preview Course on Collaborative Knowledge Services
Columbia University
Success
University of Pennsylvania
Improving Communication Skills
University of Pennsylvania
