Home | News | Punishment Timelines for Double-Salary Thieves or Tamale Police-Soldier Clashes?

Punishment Timelines for Double-Salary Thieves or Tamale Police-Soldier Clashes?

Dan Soko
Punishment Timelines for Double-Salary Thieves or Tamale Police-Soldier Clashes?

Among the Akan, we have a saying that runs as follows: “The very cane / cudgel with which Baah is beaten, is the same cane / cudgel that is used in beating Takyi.” Ever since it came to light that some National Democratic Congress’ Members of Parliament who also doubled as cabinet appointees deliberately and criminally took home double salaries, for barely performing single jobs, the Parliamentary Minority Leader, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, has reportedly been hopping from the home of one prominent or powerful ruling-party politician to another, as well as the homes of some influential traditional rulers, trying desperately to enable his thievish colleagues and himself escape the proverbial long-arm of the law.

Interestingly, in the wake of the Tamale violent clashes between some members of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS), Mr. Iddrisu, who is also the NDC’s Member of Parliament for Tamale-South Constituency, has demanded timelines for meting out punishment to soldiers found to have afoul of the law (See “Tamale Clash: ‘Give Us Punishment Timelines’ - Haruna Iddrisu” Classfmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 5/18/18). The Parliamentary Minority Leader says that the word of the police and military authorities, who have promised to conduct thorough investigations into last Wednesday’s bloody clashes in the Northern Regional Capital that reportedly left at least 8 of the parties involved seriously injured, is not enough.

Mr. Iddrisu would rather be availed of a documentary list detailing precise punitive timelines for the soldiers involved in the Tamale hostilities. Now, this dogged pursuit of double standards is an inexcusable insult to the intelligence of the Ghanaian voters and citizens who mandated our legislative assembly representatives to conduct and manage the affairs of the people. It clearly appears that Mr. Iddrisu and his fellow NDC parliamentarians believe themselves to be way over and above the laws of the land. Mr. Iddrisu has hypocritically pointed us to what the Ghanaian taxpayer ought to be doing by way of having condign and prompt and swift justice meted these roguish politicians, who would rather double-dip their hands into our national treasury and criminally pay themselves salaries they do not deserve, nor are entitled to, rather than have these stolen monies wisely, legitimately and profitably invested in the education of youths and future leaders, and in the health and welfare of the Ghanaian citizenry at large.

We therefore solemnly call on police investigators to speed up their indictment of those common thieves and robber-barons who are occupying undeserved seats in our august House and mischievously pretending to be duly conducting the business and other affairs of the people when, in fact, their sole and primary interest and objective of being seated in our National Assembly is to line their wallets and fill their bank accounts, and those of their cronies and relatives, with monies that ought to be invested in the general welfare and the socioeconomic uplift of the people.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Chelsea Owner Abramovich's UK Visa Not Renewed

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed–Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sport ambassador

May 20, 2018

Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abuabakar not surprised by goal winning feat against New England in MLS

May 20, 2018

The Syinix Experience: A New Innovation At Affordable Price

May 20, 2018

Budu Koomson Warns Of Militarisation Of Police

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Gov't Refutes IMANI Claims On 'Subah-Like' Deal

May 18, 2018

ICT Key To Transforming Ghana’s Economy – Vice President Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Gov’t Should Meet LPG Operators Halfway – COPEC

May 18, 2018

Ghana Should Re-Open Investigation Into Killings And Bring Jammeh To Justice - ACILA

May 18, 2018

Health Financing Strategies To Achieve Universal Health Coverage

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!