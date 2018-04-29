Home | News | Taxing Only Cocoa Farmers Discriminatory

Taxing Only Cocoa Farmers Discriminatory

Dan Soko

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament has urged the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to widen the tax net to include all farmers.

Joseph Osei Owusu said it is unfair for cocoa farmers to be taxed while other produce farmers go scot free.

“We charge the cocoa farmer about 25 to 30 percent in tax for every bag of cocoa. Why should the plantain farmer or the yam farmer not pay theirs,” he said at an orientation workshop for members of the Parliamentary Press Corp.

He attributed the situation of the cocoa farmers to a ‘system’ by which their produce is bought to why they are compelled to pay.

Mr Osei Owusu also argued that ‘sometimes’, the other farmers are not in the know that their quota is needed to build the country.

“…but the yam farmer does not know that his revenue is part of the resources we use to build the country,” he said.

The Bekwai Member of Parliament also urged Ghanaians to obtain their Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) and pay their taxes duly.

Mr Osei Owusu says it is these taxes that the government relies on to develop the nation and anyone circumventing tax payment is a foe to the nation.

“We are talking about resources to build the roads we want…therefore, any Ghanaian who does not get a Tax Identification Number and who does not pay his taxes is a nation wrecker,” he said.

The Ghana Revenue Authority has warned all Ghanaians to get the TIN which authorities say will be the 'visa' to engage in business and access other essential services in Ghana.

As of April 1 this year, the public is expected to own a TIN in order to clear goods at the Ports, to obtain Passports, drivers' license among others.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018
Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Chelsea Owner Abramovich's UK Visa Not Renewed

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed–Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sport ambassador

May 20, 2018

Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abuabakar not surprised by goal winning feat against New England in MLS

May 20, 2018

The Syinix Experience: A New Innovation At Affordable Price

May 20, 2018

Budu Koomson Warns Of Militarisation Of Police

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Gov't Refutes IMANI Claims On 'Subah-Like' Deal

May 18, 2018

ICT Key To Transforming Ghana’s Economy – Vice President Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Gov’t Should Meet LPG Operators Halfway – COPEC

May 18, 2018

Ghana Should Re-Open Investigation Into Killings And Bring Jammeh To Justice - ACILA

May 18, 2018

Health Financing Strategies To Achieve Universal Health Coverage

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!