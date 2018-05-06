Dangote, Bill Gates, Otedola will join Bloomberg’s CEO at New Economy Forum

Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola and Bill Gates will join Bloomberg CEO, Mike Bloomberg to declare the New Economy Forum open in Beijing.

The New Economy Forum will explore how government and business leaders alike will manage global institutions, reduce inequality and fight climate change, said Bloomberg.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and oil magnate, Femi Otedola will join one of the richest men in the world, Bill Gates as the Bloomberg CEO, Mike Bloomberg declares the New Economy Forum open in November 2018.

The New Economy Forum is scheduled to hold between November 6, 2018, and November 8, 2018, in Beijing.

While Gates and Dangote will join the forum as founding partners of the forum, Otedola will join the conversation as a founding delegate.

play Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola (Goldmyne TV)

However, Both Dangote and Otedola have announced their joy in joining the New Economy Forum.

“I am delighted to join Mike Bloomberg as a founding partner of the New Economy Forum. The forum in Beijing is a bold initiative that will give us a chance to tell our story and explore how government and other business leaders alike can shape the global economy # NewEconForum,” Dangote noted.

ALSO READ: Femi Otedola invests $350 million in power generation company

In his words, Otedola who joins the forum as a founding delegate said: “I have been invited to join @MikeBloomberg as a Founding Delegate at the inaugural Bloomberg New Economy Forum on November 6-8, 2018 in Beijing. I am delighted to be part of the conversation that will be based on issues most important to me and my organisation. #NewEconForum.”

play Mike Bloomberg (YouTube)

According to Mike Bloomberg, a three-time Mayor of New York City, the need for a platform where global leaders and top business leaders will engage with themselves and interact on the world’s most significant changes and challenges.

Also expected to join the forum in November are Henry Kissinger, Hank Paulson, and Condoleezza Rice.

The New Economy Forum will explore how government and business leaders alike will manage global institutions, reduce inequality and fight climate change, Bloomberg said in one of his tweets.

On Friday, May 18, 2018, Mike Bloomberg kicked off the New Economy Forum dialogue with a launch breakfast at the forum’s London headquarters.

Gathered at the launch breakfast were thought leaders that include Justin Smith, Minouche Shafik and Isabel Hilton, who all addressed the issues facing the new economy.