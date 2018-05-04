Home | News | Offset: Migos rapper shares photos of damaged ride

Offset: Migos rapper shares photos of damaged ride

Dan Soko

Offset is grateful to God for sparing his life following the disastrous accident he was involved in earlier this week.

The rapper who is engaged and expecting his first child with rapper, Cardi B, took to social media today, Sunday, May 20, 2018, to share photos of his totalled Dodge Challenger, proving just how blessed he is to be alive.

Offset after his car crashplay

Offset after his car crash

(lib)

ALSO READ: Not again! Another sex tape of rapper's fiance, Offset leaked!

Offset's Dodge Challenger after his car crashplay

Offset's Dodge Challenger after his car crash

(lib)

Captioning the post, the Migos rapper wrote, "This is why I thank God Every day. I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for your prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S."

Offset's Dodge Challenger after his car crashplay

Offset's Dodge Challenger after his car crash

(lib)

See the shocking photos above.

Rapper crashes car, rushed to hospital

Rapper, Offset crashed his car, a Dodge Challenger on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in Atlanta, United States.

According to TMZ, he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Rapper, Offset crashes car, rushed to hospitalplay

Offset and Cardi B

(Rap-Up)

 

Cardi B, who is expecting a child with Offset reportedly rushed to the hospital to be by her man when she heard the news.

A source who also spoke to TMZ said that the rapper was allowed to go home afterwards.

 

ALSO READ: Cardi B releases fake sex video with fiance, Offset

Recall that Cardi B announced in March 2018, that she is pregnant for her Offset and is expecting the baby in July.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Chelsea Owner Abramovich's UK Visa Not Renewed

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed–Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sport ambassador

May 20, 2018

Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abuabakar not surprised by goal winning feat against New England in MLS

May 20, 2018

The Syinix Experience: A New Innovation At Affordable Price

May 20, 2018

Budu Koomson Warns Of Militarisation Of Police

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Gov't Refutes IMANI Claims On 'Subah-Like' Deal

May 18, 2018

ICT Key To Transforming Ghana’s Economy – Vice President Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Gov’t Should Meet LPG Operators Halfway – COPEC

May 18, 2018

Ghana Should Re-Open Investigation Into Killings And Bring Jammeh To Justice - ACILA

May 18, 2018

Health Financing Strategies To Achieve Universal Health Coverage

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!