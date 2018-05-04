Home | News | How Drug Related Deaths Are Depopulating America

How Drug Related Deaths Are Depopulating America

Dan Soko
Global depopulation is taking place daily in America, not through bio-weapons but drugs

What is global depopulation? The idea of eugenics about the overpopulated world which might be one of the factors for global warming and likely cause the outbreak of an unknown deadly disease inspires those sick minds to embark on measures to reduce the population clandestinely with certain agents.

Also for military defending purposes, the US and the British armies create certain deadly agents to use during war operations. To find out how effective the agent is it has to be tested. Unfortunately, citizens of Third World Countries are the victims of such tests. The latest is the Ebola virus which was tested in West Africa by the US government.

What are some of the agents used as biowarfare products? They are various agents such as anthrax, tularemia, Aids, Ebola, Botulism, Ricin, smallpox, plague, Soman, Sarin, and a host of others used in the form of a bacteria, viruses, or fungi and the deliberate spread of tuberculosis.

Many times if the word global depopulation is mentioned, all attention falls on Third World Countries because they are often the victims of biological warfare products but global depopulation is taking place daily in America, under the nose of American citizens without realizing it.

As mentioned earlier, Third World Countries have suffered a lot of bioweapons. The World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and the US government are experts in deceiving the general public to believe that some of these bioweapons are diseases caused by poverty or unknown causes.

520201842026 drug2bdepopulation2b1

To depopulate Africa, biological warfare agents such as HIV/Aids virus, Lassa fever, Ebola, the deliberate spread of tuberculosis and other cancerous diseases such as Burkitt's lymphoma, Kaposi's sarcoma were used.

The mode of inflicting biological weapon on the population is through blood transfusion, food, water, the jungle, vaccine, drugs, and air-spray. However, according to one of the writers of this blog, the German medical doctor, Wolff Geisler, insects are also used to spread biological weapons.

According to National Insitute of Drug Abuse, the U.S. government does not track death rates for every drug. However, the National Center for Health Statistics at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does collect information on many of the more commonly used drugs.

However, at whatever angle one may look, drug-related deaths are depopulating America rapidly like how HIV-Aids is depopulating Africa.

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Joel Savage and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

