Dan Soko
Guns Grow In The Garden Of Americans

There can never be any gun debate or law which can eradicate or reduced the guns shooting epidemic in the United States of America

America is not flooded with sweet juicy mango or coconut trees like tropical Africa, instead, it is flooded with deadly illegal guns as if guns grow in their gardens.

The guns the American government is manufacturing are taking its toll on them and it seems no gun control law would prevent any massacre in America like what we have just witnessed in the Las Vegas shooting.

Following the Las Vegas shooting which resulted in the death of 59 people and injured 527, there were renewed calls for the US Government to introduce tighter gun control but when asked whether a debate over gun laws would come at some point in time, Trump responded, "Perhaps that will come," but added it was "not for now."

Trump's answer is logical. He knows that there can never be any gun debate or law that could calm down or bring an end to the indiscriminate shootings in America.

America's gun production and countries that buy them

The U.S. is responsible for nearly 33% of worldwide exports -- by far the top arms exporter on the planet -- but which countries does the U.S. sell the most weapons to?

Saudi Arabia was the top recipient of American-made arms from 2011-2015, followed closely by the United Arab Emirates, according to research compiled by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which has been analyzing international arms transfers since 1968.

The rest of the top 10 included Turkey, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, India, Singapore, Iraq, and Egypt.Experts believe the Middle East will remain a top destination for weapons for some time -- it currently accounts for about 40% of U.S. arms exports -- especially given the rise of ISIS.

The rise of guns on Americans
"In a makeshift memorial on the city's South Side, Diane Latiker keeps bricks with the names of every child and young adult killed in Chicago's violence. Of the hundreds of bricks, she estimates that 98 percent or more of the victims were killed by gunfire. Getting a gun in this neighborhood, she said, is as easy as buying a pack of gum."

“If you want a gun, you can just go get a gun,” she said. “You got the money? You can get a gun.”

"Last year, police in Chicago took around 7,000 illegal guns off the streets – more than New York and Los Angeles combined. And Latiker built the memorial to shock the city over how many kids were being shot to death.," writes Aaron Ernst, for Aljazeera.

Trump's senseless tweet
Without any warning or reason, if one takes a gun to shoot people at a concert venue in Las Vegas, indicates a warning to the American government. There are some Americans that hate the America government because of the bad policies and clandestine crimes and will, therefore, do everything to kill fellow Americans.

Just some few weeks ago, after an explosion in London underground, Trump tweeted “Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

Prime Minister Theresa May, the mayor of London the and police led criticism of his intervention, accusing Trump of betraying intelligence. Trump likes to tweet but it seems most his tweets are done without any thought.

Americans love the gun and no one wants to live without it, yet each year guns are responsible for about 34,000 deaths. In a country in which the number of guns is more than the population, definitely, those who live by the gun will die by the gun.

