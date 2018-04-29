Home | News | Why America Has No Magic Wand To Solve Gun Violence

Why America Has No Magic Wand To Solve Gun Violence

Dan Soko
No matter how America recognizes itself as a great country they will never find a solution to gun violence in that country

The amazing birth of technology is the solid foundation for the invention of all modern devices and sophisticated weapons. While manufacturers are making money they often forget that those guns will over its banks like a river to take its toll on mankind.

America is facing the most serious battle in controlling gun issues because the entire United States is gun-infested as a result ending up in wrong hands which often leads to the death of innocent people. There hasn't been any American leader capable of solving gun problems in the country, therefore, why Trump?

According to the Dailydot newspaper, in an article written by Andrew Couts, in the year 2017, the US suffered 273 mass shootings and some of them weren't heard by the public.

The Las Vegas shooting at the Mandalay Bay Casino killed 50 and injured more than 400 in the crowd at the Harvest Music Festival.

The nonprofit Gun Violence Archive (GVA) counts 29 mass shootings across the U.S. just in September, 255 since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, and 273 since the start of the year, while defining a “mass shooting” as “four or more” gunshot victims, not including the shooter.

On April 7, 2017, a gunman opened fire inside a St. Paul, Minnesota, home, killing 47-year-old Wade McIntosh, his 19-year-old daughter, Olivia, and 17-year-old Maria.

Another woman, Anita Sprosty, was critically injured and her 18-month-old baby girl was kidnapped. Police found one of the suspected perpetrators dead from a gunshot wound nearby.

Gun violence is endlessly repeating itself in America without a solution. Following the recent shooting which claimed the lives of 17 people, Connecticut senator Chris Murphy calls school shootings a 'scourge' and urges lawmakers to take action.

In a passionate speech, the Senator said: "We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else,' he says. 'As a parent, it scares me to death that this body doesn’t take seriously the safety of my children."

Since Trump became president every gun shooting is blamed on mental instability. Many Americans and the media are hitting hard on Trump for not finding a solution for the gun violence but the question: If past presidents couldn't find a solution to gun problems what can Donald Trump do?

Like other past American presidents, Trump has no solution to gun violence, instead, he and other politicians are talking about the need to address mental health in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 dead.

Let's assume that everyone that takes a gun to kill people has a mental problem, therefore, how many people does the US government want mentally disturbed people to kill in America before something is done?

According to Illegal Guns Statistics Overview, in America, there are an estimated 250-280 million firearms, and out of these, it is, of course, impossible to tell how many are illegal weapons.

Actually, America is having its negative part of being 'superpower.' If you live by the gun, you'll definitely die by the gun.

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Joel Savage and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Dan Soko
Dan Soko

Ghana Actress' 'sex-for-rent' claim sparks debate in Ghana

