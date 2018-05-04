Home | News | Know The Members Of The Aids And Ebola Liars’ Club

Know The Members Of The Aids And Ebola Liars’ Club

Dan Soko
The original members of the 'Aids And Ebola Liars' Club (AAELC)

Belgium, Germany, France, United Kingdom, United States of America and Russia. World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, Wistar Institute, U.S.A. National Institute of Health and Dutch Royal Academy of Science in the Netherlands

On January 15, 2016, Holland scientist and micro-Surgeon, Johan Van Dongen, issued a challenge to world top scientists to prove him wrong if Aids and Ebola aren’t medical crimes against Africa with the intentions to depopulate the continent but till now or today, September 30, 2016, all the top scientists, including those from the United States of America have disappeared off the radar.

Before and after the challenge, many health or medical writers, including Susanne Posel and Yoichi Shimatsu have bravely written against America of embarking on the bio-weapons project for global depopulation and while Un agencies were conducting nationwide vaccine campaign in Guinea, the Ebola breakout occurred.

Above all great authors, including German doctor, Wolff Geisler, and Leonard G. Horowitz, have written about the deliberate or intentional infection of HIV/Aids to persons, yet still, the media and those responsible for the crime are silent like the cemetery.

Rather, the media are fooling and misleading people to avoid payback or reprisal. Luckily they have got some uneducated people among the educated calling the medical crimes ‘Conspiracy theory.’

With such concrete evidence, it’s enough for us (Johan Van Dongen and Joel Savage) to launch the ‘Aids and Ebola Liars’ Club’ for those involved in the medical crimes enjoying impunity at the moment.

If there is World Health Organization, Centers for Diseases Control etc, then it's necessary that Aids and Ebola Liars' Club be launched.

The accused and members of the club
The accused are the following persons from the corporate, military and political sectors of different nationalities:

Donald Rumsfeld, former Secretary of Defense of the United States of America. Rumsfeld was Chief Executive Officer of several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, among others the pharma-concern G. D. Searle, today part of Pharmacia. For several decades, he had the role of strategic organizer of the pharmaceutical “business with disease”. He received several awards for the pharmaceutical industry.

John Ashcroft, U.S. Attorney General. He is one of the strategists of the so-called Homeland Security Act, one of the organizational instruments by which the accused are systematically curtailing civil rights in the U.S. He is responsible for protectionist legislation that would essentially grant immunity to the pharmaceutical industry from being held responsible for their crimes in the U.S.

Tom Ridge, Secretary of Homeland Security, an accomplice of John Ashcroft in cementing the political and economic control of the accused with the purpose to continue their unscrupulous business with disease and other crimes by systematically curtailing civil rights in the U.S.

In the pharmaceutical sector, the following companies are accused:

Pfizer Inc., the Chief Executive Officer Henry A. McKinnell, Ph.D., the other Executives and the Board of Directors.

Merck, Sharp and Dohme Executives and the Board of Directors.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC, the Executives and the Board of Directors.

Novartis AG, Executives and the Board of Directors.

Amgen Inc., Executives and the Board of Directors.
Astra Zeneca, Executives and the Board of Directors.

Eli Lilly and Company, Executives and the Board of Directors.

Abbott Laboratories, Executives and the Board of Directors.

The Rockefeller Financial Group and the members of the Rockefeller Family in benefiting from the crimes committed.

The Rothschild Group and all its members financially benefiting from these crimes.

The JP Morgan Group and all its members financially benefiting from these crimes. The Trilateral Commission and its members, a body founded by David Rockefeller to coordinate the interests of this investment group in the three areas of the world, U.S.A., Europe and Japan – hence, the name “trilateral” – including all members of this commission individually who are found guilty of participating in these crimes or benefiting from them financially.

The members of other corporate lobby and interest groups who in the course of further investigation will be found to have participated in committing these crimes or financially benefited from them.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, its Chief Executive Officer William B. Harrison Jr., the other Executives and its Board of Directors.

Other financial institutions their Executive Officers, Boards of Directors and shareholders and others who in the course of further investigation will be found to have participated in committing these crimes or financially benefited from them.

Politicians as well as national and international political bodies who in the course of further investigation will be found to have participated in committing these crimes or financially benefited from them.

Members of the military who participated, or in the course of further investigation will be found to have participated in committing these crimes or financially benefited from them.

Pharmaceutical health executives who in the course of further investigation will be found to have deliberately and systematically participated in committing these crimes or financially benefited from them.

Finally, parts of the members are the media and others who have supported and failed to expose the criminals to the medical genocide.

The launching of this 'Liars' Club' is to make our message clear that we are not beating about the bush if the rest of the world has taken the Aids and Ebola genocide as a joke because yesterday were Aids and Lassa fever and today is Ebola and Zika virus. What comes next? God only knows.

Barack Obama has only made history as the first elected black president of the United States of America. We believe that he regrets not speaking the truth for Africans because as American leader he swore to protect and defend America.

We wish him the best after stepping down, knowing perfectly well that his inability to speak the truth and his betrayal of Africans will haunt him for the rest of his life.

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Joel Savage and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

