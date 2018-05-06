Corruption now under control – President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says his administration has brought corruption under control as the practice which was highly endemic in the previous NDC administration is now on the decline.

“We’re no longer a subject of corruption on a massive scale. That is no longer a part of the reality in Ghana today”, the President said this at a durbar of chiefs and people of Busunya in the Nkoranza North District as part of his three-day working visit to the Brong Ahafo Region.

The President said as a result of prudent economic management, his administration was on track and would fulfill the various campaign promises made to Ghanaians during the 2016 electioneering.

“My critics said what we promised to deliver if we won the 2016 elections was unattainable and that we were rather joking but today the evidence is clear. We have started implementing all of them one after the other”, he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo continued, “the Free SHS policy is running and this September, the second batch will join the programme, next year the third batch of students to enjoy the programme would also enroll and I can assure you that the Free SHS policy has come to stay.”

“The teacher trainee allowance which was scrapped by the NDC administration has been restored, that of the nurse trainees has also been restored, among several other interventions by government to cushion the lives of people. Let me assure you that I would fulfil all my campaign promises one-by-one.”

Touching on the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme, a major intervention in the agric sector meant to improve food security and create jobs, the President said the programme was being expanded to cover a lot more farmers this year.

“Last year, 200,000 farmers were part of the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme. This year, we are increasing the number to 500,000 and by four years of its implementation, one million farmers would have been benefitted from the programme.”

President Akufo-Addo said the Brong Ahafo region received the biggest share of the resources being channeled into the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

“This region is the food basket of the country and received 15% of all resources such as fertilizer and agro-chemicals being channeled into the programme”, the President said amidst cheers from the gathering.

The Chief of Busunya, Nana Okofo Nyarko II, thanked the President for visit and assured him of their commitment and support toward the realization of the President’s vision.

He complained bitterly about the poor drainage system in the town coupled with the deplorable nature of all the streets of the town and called for an urgent action to be taken to address those challenges to give the area a facelift.

He called for the construction of Busunya – Atebubu road, which is currently in a bad shape and also appealed to government to facilitate the development of the Buabeng-Fiema Monkey Sanctuary into a major tourist site to create jobs for the people of the area and also shore up revenue for government.

The President had earlier cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern District Hospital at Akonkonti-Odumase near Busunya in the Nkoranza North district.

He also met with paramount chiefs from the proposed Bono East Region during which he assured them of his commitment in ensuring that new regions are created to “bring governance closer to people.”

He called on the chiefs to also do their part by educating their people to come out in their numbers to vote massively in support of the creation of the proposed region when the Electoral Commission holds a referendum in that regard.

“At least 50% of registered voters in the area must turn out to vote during the referendum. Out of this, 80% must vote YES before the region can be created. I have done what the law expects me to do and I would urge you to complement my efforts by leading the crusade to get your people to vote massively for the creation of the new region”, he stated.

( [email protected] )