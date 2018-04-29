Home | News | Emmanuel Boateng Thanks Levante Fans For Successful First Season In Spain

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng has thanked fans of Spanish La Liga side Levante for their amazing support in the just ended season.

The Ghanaian, who joined Levante from Portuguese side Moreirense at the beginning of the season has become a cult hero at the club after his hat-trick ended Barcelona's 44 games unbeaten run in the La Liga.

The former Ghana under-20 forward stole the headlines in the penultimate game of the season by becoming the first Ghanaian to score a hat-trick in the Spanish top flight.

Having grabbed a hat-trick against Barcelona, he had earlier scored against Real Madrid to make him the first Ghanaian to score against both clubs in the same season.

The 21-year-old scored 7 goals in 25 appearances for the club earning him a call-up to the senior national team. He was invited by Coach Kwesi Appiah for the games against Japan and Iceland in June.

He, however, missed the club's final game of the season against Celta Vigo.

He posted on Instagram thanking fans of the club for a highly successful season.

'Thank God for a successful season and also thanks to all my fans for their support and their prayers. A lot of love,' he posted.

