African U-20 Championships: Ghana Beats Algeria In 2nd Round Qualifier

Dan Soko
African U-20 Championships: Ghana Beats Algeria In 2nd Round Qualifier

Goals from Mohammed Kudus and Sadiq Ibrahim gave the Black Satellites a 2-0 win and passage to the third round of qualifiers for the 2019 African U20 Championships in Niger.

The Satellites had secured a goalless draw in Algiers 10 days ago and they needed a victory of any kind to qualify for the next stage while the Algerians would have made it with a score draw.

Ghana started on the front foot but it took 36 minutes for the breakthrough to appear. Mohammed Kudus ran with the ball and managed to fire home left-footed shot past the Algerian goalie.

The team increased the tally in the second half through Sadid Ibrahim’s good run and finish. He dribbled past his marker and steered home his shot into the far corner of the net.

The result means Ghana will face either Gambia or Benin in the final round of qualifiers and success over either team will send Ghana to the main competition in Niger next year.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

