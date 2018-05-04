Home | News | SAD NEWS... Samuel Inkoom Banned For One Year By FIFA

SAD NEWS... Samuel Inkoom Banned For One Year By FIFA

Dan Soko

Ghana defender, Samuel Inkoom has been handed a one-year ban by FIFA for breaching an agreement with a player agent.

The former Asante Kotoko defender was suspended in April last year by the World football governing body and would further be out of the game until he pays the agent.

More to follow...

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

