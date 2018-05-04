Ghanaian Trio Kwasi Asante, James Kotei And Nicholas Gyan Win Tanzanian Premier League With Simba SC

Ghanaian trio Kwasi Asante, James Kotei and Nicholas Gyan won the 2017/2018 Tanzanian Premier League with Simba SC.

This is the first league title for the Pierre Lechantre led side since the 2011/2012 season where they last won it.

The giant trophy was handed to them on Saturday despite losing 1-0 at home to Kagera Sugar in the penultimate fixture of the season.

Kotei and Gyan lasted the entire duration in the game whilst Asante was not part of the match squad.

The three players will be playing in the 2019 CAF Champions League with the Tanzanian giants.

