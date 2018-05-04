Home | News | Ghanaian Trio Kwasi Asante, James Kotei And Nicholas Gyan Win Tanzanian Premier League With Simba SC

Ghanaian Trio Kwasi Asante, James Kotei And Nicholas Gyan Win Tanzanian Premier League With Simba SC

Dan Soko

Ghanaian trio Kwasi Asante, James Kotei and Nicholas Gyan won the 2017/2018 Tanzanian Premier League with Simba SC.

This is the first league title for the Pierre Lechantre led side since the 2011/2012 season where they last won it.

The giant trophy was handed to them on Saturday despite losing 1-0 at home to Kagera Sugar in the penultimate fixture of the season.

Kotei and Gyan lasted the entire duration in the game whilst Asante was not part of the match squad.

The three players will be playing in the 2019 CAF Champions League with the Tanzanian giants.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Wa UDS students raise red flag over ‘passport fraud’

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Beyond the destinations… Africa’s Travel Indaba 2018

May 20, 2018

Chelsea Owner Abramovich's UK Visa Not Renewed

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed–Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sport ambassador

May 20, 2018

Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abuabakar not surprised by goal winning feat against New England in MLS

May 20, 2018

The Syinix Experience: A New Innovation At Affordable Price

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Black Stars Friendlies Against Japan And Iceland To Cost $465,000

May 18, 2018

Saddick Adams Hands In Transfer Request At Asante Kotoko

May 18, 2018

Aduana Stars Condemn Attacks And Threats On Life Of Head Coach Yusif Abubakar

May 18, 2018

Black Princesses To Begin Camping On Monday

May 18, 2018

Issah Ibrahim Complete Dreams FC Move

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!