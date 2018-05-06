Richard Ofori And Maritzburg United Miss Out On Nedbank Final To Mohammed Anas Free State Stars

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori conceded a late first-half goal as Maritzburg United lost 1-0 to Free State Stars in the Nedbank final on Saturday.

Goodman Dlamini netted for Stars on the stroke of halftime against the run of play.

United failed to clear the ball and he beat Ofori with a neat finish from close range.

The dying stages of the tie saw United fighting to bag an equalizer, but they were not incisive in their decision making.

Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas was an unused substitute for Free State Stars who have qualified to play in next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com