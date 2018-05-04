Home | News | Ghana Defender Andy Yiadom Eyes Reading Promotion From Championship

Ghana Defender Andy Yiadom Eyes Reading Promotion From Championship

Dan Soko

Ghana international Andy Yiadom has set sights on Premier League promotion following a switch to Championship outfit Reading.

The 26-year-old will join the Royals on July 1 when his contract with relegated second-tier club Barnsley runs out.

'In the last two seasons I've worked hard to improve, I want to get better as well, so I can improve to the next level with Reading," Yiadom told iFollow.

'I want to get promoted [to the Premier League] - I think that's the main [goal].

'We've got the pedigree here, we've got the manager to do it and we've got the players to do it.

"If everyone gets together I think we can definitely achieve that."

Yiadom, who made 32 league appearances involving 31 starts for Barnsley last season, was heavily linked to Leeds United and Swansea City.

Last summer, a reported failed medical prevented him from joining topflight outfit Huddersfield Town.

'I'm looking forward to it, to getting ready and starting pre-season - get the hard work out of the way and crack on," he said.

'Paul Clement has come here, Reading are a big club. They get it down and play football and that's something I'm looking forward to doing.

'He's managed the best. I'm looking forward to going there, learning from him and seeing what I can do to improve my game.

'There has been speculation, but it's good to get it done and put my mind at ease. I'll do what I have to do to get back fit, crack on and get going.

'It's not dragging out, it's done nice and early so I'm looking forward to it."

Yiadom joined Barnsley from Barnet in 2016, having played for fellow lower division sides Braintree Town and Hayes & Yeading FC.

