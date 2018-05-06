Four West African countries meet to fix Cross-Border crimes

By
Jerry Azanduna,GNA
Sankaduri (Burkina
Faso), May 20, GNA - Ghana, Burkina Faso, the republic of Benin, and Togo have
met to find ways of combating cross-border crimes in the sub-region.
These four West
African neighbours have concluded that crimes were trans-National activities
that affected development of these countries in the sub-region.
The round table
meeting which was a follow up to operation “Kondanlgou-2018” being executed by
the four-member countries was aimed at checking and stopping trans-border
crimes and to strengthen ties between the security apparatuses of these
countries.
It was also to
ensure the safety of residents at the borders of the various countries.
The meeting brought
together heads of service commanders and members of the national security of
the participating countries to deliberate on issues of security, including
communication such as language barrier, effective cooperation and logistics
among others at the weekend in the Sankaduri province of Burkina Faso.
The operation will
further consider combating crimes such as human trafficking, terrorism, armed
robbery and smuggling among others at the borders of the participating
countries.
Brigadier General
Emmanuel Okyere, National Security Advisor to the President of Ghana, noted
that the current crime trends were transnational ones, which needed effective
collaborations between the four countries to enable them combat such crimes.
Brig. Gen. Okyere
mentioned that it was important to enhance interoperability with the security
agencies in the various countries to create a viable and effective
communication strategy to make the operation succeed.
He urged the
security agencies to cooperate effectively and extend the sensitisation to the
civilian population of their respective countries to enable them appreciate the
purpose for which the operation was being executed, which was paramount to
their security.
Mr Clement Sawadogo,
Minister in charge of National Security in Burkina Faso urged the various
countries to be committed to retooling the securities at the frontiers to
protect the interest of the vulnerable citizens.
He commended the
framework of the operation and called on civilian population to support the
security to maintain law and order to promote the socio-economic development in
the various countries.
Brigadier General
Emmanuel Okyere, Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, Ghana’s Upper East Regional Minister,
Deputy Commissioner of police (DCOP) in charge of operations in the Upper East
Region, Mr Simon Afeku and other heads of government institutions represented
Ghana, while Mr Clement Sawadogo, Minister in charge of security represented
Burkina Faso.
Mr Nouatin Alian
Minister for Defence represented the republic of Benin and Mr Damehane Yark,
Minister in charge of security and civil protection represented Togo at the
meeting.
GNA
