Youth called on to desist from Occultism and Peer Pressure

Winneba (C/R) May
20, GNA - Professor Samuel Olufem Adebule, Head of Department of Test,
Measurement and Evolution, Guidance and Counselling of the Faculty of
Education, Ekite State University, Nigeria has called on youth to desist from
occultism and peer pressure.
Occultism and
pressure he said would destroy their education and their future if they allowed
them to occupy their time, adding that, instead, they should let their
education be their top most priority.
Prof. Adebule made
the call at a forum organised by Practicum II Group I Guidance and Counselling
Students of the Department of Psychology and Education of the University of
Education, Winneba.
The forum was under
the topic “Managing Occultism in Senior High School, the role of Stakeholders”.
Prof. Adebule
defined occultism as the study of upper natural activities, which could have
negative impact on those who indulge in such practices.
Ms. Francisca Lamani
a Counsellor, called on parents to be role models to their children lead
exemplary lives for their children to emulate them.
She asked parents to
pay keen attention to the kind of friends their wards and children move with,
to enable them identify suspicious behaviours, the sources of those behaviours
and stop them since bad influence as well as peer pressure would corrupt the
good behaviours of their children.
She stressed the
need for teachers to also serve as role models for the children under their
care and also open up and be accommodating for the students to easily approach
them with any concerns they might have.
GNA
