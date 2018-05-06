Youth called on to desist from Occultism and Peer Pressure

Winneba (C/R) May 20, GNA - Professor Samuel Olufem Adebule, Head of Department of Test, Measurement and Evolution, Guidance and Counselling of the Faculty of Education, Ekite State University, Nigeria has called on youth to desist from occultism and peer pressure.



Occultism and pressure he said would destroy their education and their future if they allowed them to occupy their time, adding that, instead, they should let their education be their top most priority.

Prof. Adebule made the call at a forum organised by Practicum II Group I Guidance and Counselling Students of the Department of Psychology and Education of the University of Education, Winneba.

The forum was under the topic “Managing Occultism in Senior High School, the role of Stakeholders”.

Prof. Adebule defined occultism as the study of upper natural activities, which could have negative impact on those who indulge in such practices.

Ms. Francisca Lamani a Counsellor, called on parents to be role models to their children lead exemplary lives for their children to emulate them.

She asked parents to pay keen attention to the kind of friends their wards and children move with, to enable them identify suspicious behaviours, the sources of those behaviours and stop them since bad influence as well as peer pressure would corrupt the good behaviours of their children.

She stressed the need for teachers to also serve as role models for the children under their care and also open up and be accommodating for the students to easily approach them with any concerns they might have.

GNA

