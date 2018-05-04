New rural development policy will ensure delivery of flagship programmes – Deputy Minister

By
Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA
Sunyani, May 20, GNA
- Mr Augustine Collins Ntim, a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural
Development (RDP) has said that government’s new Rural Development Policy will
ensure the delivery of government flagship programmes.
He said the policy
will also effectively, coordinate interventions designed to improve rural
standards of living and provision of basic social and economic services by
creating a political, legal, economic and social environment, to empower rural
areas to take charge of their own development
The flagship
programmes are the “One District, One Factory; Planting for Food and Jobs and
One Village, One Dam initiatives”
Speaking at the
opening of the third in a series, the stakeholders’ consultative workshop on
the policy, organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development
for selected Ministries, Department and Agencies in Brong Ahafo and Ashanti
Regions in Sunyani, Mr Ntim said, the policy is intended to change Ghana’s
approach to development in rural areas.
“It also seeks to
provide the right perspective, direction and effective coordination for rural
development which is expected to ensure transformative change in the lives of
rural people”.
The purpose of the
workshop was for participants to study and critically examine the six
objectives and 30 strategies developed within its thematic areas, critique the
document and make inputs that would enrich the policy.
He explained that
the policy and its action plan would provide an impetus to source funding for
its implementation and provide a vehicle to facilitate rural-urban linkages for
sustainable development within the country.
“It is informative
with key issues or challenges in the rural communities including, high
incidence of poverty, out migration, inadequate employment opportunities in
rural areas, low investment in infrastructure, high incidence of illiteracy and
non-functioning of sub-district structure”.
Mr Ntim who is also
the Member of Parliament for Offinso North said the policy focused on
agriculture, social service provision, industrialisation, financial inclusion
and skills development as drivers of change in rural areas, in Ghana.
“It would utilise
the potentials for rural development to tackle issues that will deliver the
desired conditions for rural growth and development”.
He said there were
several principles guiding the development of the policy, namely Constitutional
mandate, Decentralisation, Inter-sectoral Coordination and Partnerships,
Cultural Diversity and Sustainable development.
The Deputy Minister
said, the Ministry had initiated the District Centre for Agriculture, Commerce
and Technology as a strategy to deliver industrialisation and improvement in
agriculture across the country, especially in rural areas.
He said rural
development efforts had been around since independence and in the past involved
the construction of community centres, provision of rural quarters and grading
of farm roads among others.
“Rural development
has evolved around efforts to improve standard of living of the rural dwellers
and governments over the years have made efforts to improve the standards of
living of the rural population.”
Mr Sylvanus Kofi
Adzornu, Director, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry
urged participants to show commitment to ensuring by making inputs into the
draft policy.
He said the
lifestyle of rural villages must compete with the urban areas to prevent the
migration of the rural folk and this can be done through the implementation of
this policy.
Mr Adzornu said
there was the need for a development policy to guide all developments
especially in the rural areas of the country, adding that, development that are
haphazardly done poses problems to us all, now and in the future.
Mr Adzornu took
participants through the draft document and its establishment processes.
He said the policy
objectives was to modernise agriculture for rural growth and development;
provide quality socio-economic infrastructure and services in a decent and
secured environment; maximise the potential of rural areas towards rural enterprises
development and industrialisation and promote sustainable management and
utilisation of natural resources for the benefit of the rural population.
GNA
