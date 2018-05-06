Physicians Society offers free medical screening to community

By
Samira Larbie, GNA
Accra, May 20,
GNA - The Society of Family Physicians of Ghana (SOFPOG) has organised a free
medical screening for the people of Korle-Gonno a suburb of Accra to improve
their quality of life and make them healthy.
The programme which
formed part of the World Family Doctor Day, seeks to provide healthcare to all
individuals in the community who due to financial challenges do not visit the
hospital but have health issues.
The World Family
Doctor Day, set aside in 2010 by the World Health Organisation on May 19 every
year, highlights the roles and contributions of family doctors in healthcare
system.
This year’s
celebration was on the theme; "A Family Doctor for Every Family".
Dr Henry Lawson, the
Africa Regional President, World Organisation of Family Doctors, in an
interaction with the media said, every family in Ghana ideally should have a
family physician that handles primary health needs and only refers when the
need arise.
But in Ghana, the
reality is that most people engage in self-medication, visit the emergency unit
and take non professional health counsel when ill and as such do not see the
need to have a family physician.
Dr Lawson said for
individuals and families who apparently may have access to health care,
inappropriate health seeking behaviour may prevent them from maximising health
services available to them.
“This therefore
calls for a family physician who knows the patient and can be more effective in
taking care of his or her health care needs.”
Family physician
develops professional relationship with the patient, involves in primitive
care, provides coordinated care and also treats all health related problems and
in some cases undertakes some surgical procedures.
Dr Lawson said
SOFPOG for these reasons was embarking on a campaign on the need for every
family to have a family doctor in the future as they believe that no person
should be denied the opportunity to have a family doctor irrespective of their
location, age, sex and economic status.
He therefore called
on the government, WHO, other international organisations, NGOs, institutions
and other funding agencies to support the training of family physicians in
Ghana.
He encouraged
doctors especially those in private practice across the country, to update
their knowledge in family medicine to ensure high quality standards in primary
health care.
He also called on
the Medical and Dental Council, Health Facilities Regulatory Agency and other
regulatory bodies to revise the criteria for licensing health facilities that
provide primary care to conform to the standards.
He said Ghanaians
relying on unregulated traditional medicine for healing was worrisome as
research had indicated that the use of these medicines was the leading cause of
kidney failure in the country.
Dr Lawson called on
the Ministry of Health and other appropriate authorities to tackle this menace
with much urgency to prevent complications that result from unsuspecting
patients being taken advantage of.
Dr Priscilla
Vandyck-Sey, the Senior Family Physician and Acting Head of Department Korle-Bu
Polyclinic, said this was their way of providing community service to patients.
The community
members were given medical screening on hepatitis, malaria, diabetes, blood
pressure, weight and height and were advised accordingly.
She said 300 people
were expected to be screened and expressed the hope that in the near future
more people would embrace the specialty of family doctors.
GNA
