Home | News | Physicians Society offers free medical screening to community

Physicians Society offers free medical screening to community

Dan Soko

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, May 20, GNA - The Society of Family Physicians of Ghana (SOFPOG) has organised a free medical screening for the people of Korle-Gonno a suburb of Accra to improve their quality of life and make them healthy.

The programme which formed part of the World Family Doctor Day, seeks to provide healthcare to all individuals in the community who due to financial challenges do not visit the hospital but have health issues.

The World Family Doctor Day, set aside in 2010 by the World Health Organisation on May 19 every year, highlights the roles and contributions of family doctors in healthcare system.

This year’s celebration was on the theme; "A Family Doctor for Every Family".

Dr Henry Lawson, the Africa Regional President, World Organisation of Family Doctors, in an interaction with the media said, every family in Ghana ideally should have a family physician that handles primary health needs and only refers when the need arise.

But in Ghana, the reality is that most people engage in self-medication, visit the emergency unit and take non professional health counsel when ill and as such do not see the need to have a family physician.

Dr Lawson said for individuals and families who apparently may have access to health care, inappropriate health seeking behaviour may prevent them from maximising health services available to them.

“This therefore calls for a family physician who knows the patient and can be more effective in taking care of his or her health care needs.”

Family physician develops professional relationship with the patient, involves in primitive care, provides coordinated care and also treats all health related problems and in some cases undertakes some surgical procedures.

Dr Lawson said SOFPOG for these reasons was embarking on a campaign on the need for every family to have a family doctor in the future as they believe that no person should be denied the opportunity to have a family doctor irrespective of their location, age, sex and economic status.

He therefore called on the government, WHO, other international organisations, NGOs, institutions and other funding agencies to support the training of family physicians in Ghana.

He encouraged doctors especially those in private practice across the country, to update their knowledge in family medicine to ensure high quality standards in primary health care.

He also called on the Medical and Dental Council, Health Facilities Regulatory Agency and other regulatory bodies to revise the criteria for licensing health facilities that provide primary care to conform to the standards.

He said Ghanaians relying on unregulated traditional medicine for healing was worrisome as research had indicated that the use of these medicines was the leading cause of kidney failure in the country.

Dr Lawson called on the Ministry of Health and other appropriate authorities to tackle this menace with much urgency to prevent complications that result from unsuspecting patients being taken advantage of.

Dr Priscilla Vandyck-Sey, the Senior Family Physician and Acting Head of Department Korle-Bu Polyclinic, said this was their way of providing community service to patients.

The community members were given medical screening on hepatitis, malaria, diabetes, blood pressure, weight and height and were advised accordingly.

 

She said 300 people were expected to be screened and expressed the hope that in the near future more people would embrace the specialty of family doctors.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

SAD NEWS... Former Kotoko Defender Kwaku Duah Is Dead

April 21, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Chelsea Owner Abramovich's UK Visa Not Renewed

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed–Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sport ambassador

May 20, 2018

Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abuabakar not surprised by goal winning feat against New England in MLS

May 20, 2018

The Syinix Experience: A New Innovation At Affordable Price

May 20, 2018

Budu Koomson Warns Of Militarisation Of Police

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Gov't Refutes IMANI Claims On 'Subah-Like' Deal

May 18, 2018

ICT Key To Transforming Ghana’s Economy – Vice President Bawumia

May 18, 2018

Gov’t Should Meet LPG Operators Halfway – COPEC

May 18, 2018

Ghana Should Re-Open Investigation Into Killings And Bring Jammeh To Justice - ACILA

May 18, 2018

Health Financing Strategies To Achieve Universal Health Coverage

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!