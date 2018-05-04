Give us loans for business- Zongo Chief

By
Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA
Ho, May 20, GNA -
Sarki Yushau Turawa, Ho Zongo Chief, has appealed to government to offer soft
loans to Zongo women for business.
He said zongo women
were noted for trading but had no financial support to venture into bigger
businesses.
Sarki Turawa made
the appeal when the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a visit to the
community on his Ramadan Tour.
He said soft loans
would empower the women to expand their businesses and reduce unemployment in
the Zongo.
Sarki Turawa also
called for a facelift of the area, which he said had not seen any major
infrastructural development since 1964.
He noted that the
community lacked drainage facilities, which caused the area to look unkempt.
Dr Bawumia said
government had committed GH¢ 100 million to the Zongo Development Fund to
transform the communities.
He said the funds
would address major infrastructural deficits and advised graduate unemployed
youths to take advantage of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme.
GNA
