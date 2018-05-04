Home | News | Give us loans for business- Zongo Chief

Give us loans for business- Zongo Chief

Dan Soko

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

Ho, May 20, GNA - Sarki Yushau Turawa, Ho Zongo Chief, has appealed to government to offer soft loans to Zongo women for business.

He said zongo women were noted for trading but had no financial support to venture into bigger businesses.

Sarki Turawa made the appeal when the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a visit to the community on his Ramadan Tour.

He said soft loans would empower the women to expand their businesses and reduce unemployment in the Zongo.

Sarki Turawa also called for a facelift of the area, which he said had not seen any major infrastructural development since 1964.

He noted that the community lacked drainage facilities, which caused the area to look unkempt.

Dr Bawumia said government had committed GH¢ 100 million to the Zongo Development Fund to transform the communities.

He said the funds would address major infrastructural deficits and advised graduate unemployed youths to take advantage of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme.

GNA

Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

