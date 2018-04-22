Universities asked to introduce orientation programmes for SHS students

By
Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, May 19, GNA -
Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, a Deputy Minister of Education in-charge of Basic and
Secondary Education, has asked the nation's universities to introduce
orientation programmes for senior high school (SHS) students to prepare them
for tertiary education.
He noted that
implementing such policies would enable SHS students, particularly those from
less privileged backgrounds, see possibilities for themselves to excel
academically and as well as help them function properly within the tertiary
setup.
Dr Osei Adutwum said
this at the 2018 Educational Submit in Accra, which witnessed the launch of the
National Pre-University Exchange Programme for SHS Students.
It was on the theme:
“UG@70- Bridging the Gap between Secondary and University Education in Ghana:
The Role of Stakeholders”.
The event which
registered over 400 participants; was organised by the College of Health
Sciences of the University of Ghana (UG) in collaboration with the Ghana
National Exchange Programme School.
Dr Osei Adutwum emphasised
the need to also bridge the gap in the educational sector and create a system;
a pipeline from kindergarten to secondary.
He explained that
one could not create that pipeline in the absence of a national assessment
programme.
“The first time you
can access students to know whether they are doing well or not, is after 11
years of education," he added.
The Deputy Minister
said no country reforms its educational system without national assessment at
different points in the educational system.
He said the Ministry
of Education would as from next year; look at a national assessment programme,
which would provide the opportunity to access students, periodically.
“With the national
assessment programme, we will know if a student in primary two is meeting its
reading and numeracy goals; in primary four, we will know if the student is
able to read and write and I am hopeful that this will enable stakeholders
build interventions into the system," he said.
Reverend Professor
Patrick Ayeh-Kumi, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, UG, noted
that there had been several attempts to address the problem in the past through
policy changes, which aimed at increasing the number of years students spend in
SHS.
He was of the view
that to be able to properly address the issue, the nation would require
curricular, structural, and social implementations at the two levels of
education.
Rev Prof Ayeh-Kumi
said the College on a mission to advance an intervention programme targeted at
developing the overall adaptability of SHS students to higher education
environment through career driven practices.
This he explained
was based on based on the experience gained in the areas of training, research,
and partnership.
He said the
initiative would require massive support and inputs from experienced and
dedicated personalities who were passionate about improving the nation’s
educational system and seeing to it that young students well versed
professionals in the near future.
Mrs Christine
Churcher, a Board Chair of Ghana Gas, who officially launched the Summit, noted
that education was the equaliser of life opportunities therefore; students
should capitalise on the opportunities available and strive for excellence.
Mrs Churcher, who
was also the Chairperson for the event, encouraged the students not to bemoan
where they came from, but rather be inspired by these opportunities and excel.
In an interview with
the Ghana News Agency Mr Kobla Asamani, Director, National Pre-University
Exchange Programme, said the initiative would emphasis on career development
and financing tertiary education.
He said it would run
both during vacations and normal academic sessions within a maximum of three
weeks, where students would be taken through series of activities being run by
UG; stating that, “this would expose them to what university education is all
about.”
He noted that on
rotational basis, either being a weekend or normal week session, the university
would invite students to undergo other activities that would also enhance the
development of their future plans.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article