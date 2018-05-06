Catholic University needs Presidential Charter-Vice Chancellor

By
Robert Anane, GNA
Accra, May 20, GNA -
Professor Daniels Kwabena Obeng-Ofori, Vice Chancellor of the Catholic
University College of Ghana (CUCG), says the university needs to be granted a
Presidential Charter, in order to improve upon its facilities.
A Presidential
Charter is the academic equivalent of a seal of approval, which testifies that
a tertiary institution has come of age and is officially recognised as an
institution, capable of independently contributing to the academic body of
knowledge.
Prof Obeng-Ofori,
speaking at the launch of an endowment fund for the university in Accra, said
ten years after the school was inaugurated in 2003, the student population had
grown from 50 to 2,000, adding that, that in year 2018, the student population
of the university still remained 2,000.
Prof. Obeng-Ofori
said there was the need for the university to ensure excellence by building
stake-holder confidence, creating a conducive academic atmosphere and
increasing academic programmes.
He said the
university needed funds to do this, adding that, tuition fees from students
alone could not run a university.
The Vice Chancellor
explained that the university had a lot to offer, but lacked the resources to
do so.
He said the CUCG
would do all it could, to continue churning out students who would not only be
academically competent, but morally sound, in order to make meaningful
contributions to the development of the nation.
Mr. Albert Essien,
Board Chair of the Ghana Home Loans and Special Guest at the occasion, launched
the fund and called for the need for universities to partner with corporate
organisations, in order for these organisations to sponsor some of their programmes.
He pledged a seed
amount of 20,000 dollars to the fund and expressed the hope, that the endowment
fund would lift the CUCG to the level of excellence it aimed for.
At the 2017 Annual
General Meeting of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference(GCBC), it was resolved
that in view of the challenges facing the Catholic University at Fiapre, the
GCBC would support the Catholic University by soliciting for funds through its
members, to help raise standards at the university.
The fund is expected
to satisfy regulatory requirements for receiving the Presidential Charter,
improve infrastructure on site and raise the standard of the university to that
of a top tier continental university.
GNA
