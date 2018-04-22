Catholic University to raise GH¢ 200 million for an Endowment Fund

By
Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Accra, May 20, GNA -
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference and the Governing Council of the Catholic
University College of Ghana (CUCG) are spearheading the establishment of an
Endowment Fund that will enable the University secure a Presidential Charter.
They have targeted
to raise GH¢ 200 million towards the establishment of the Fund in the next two
years.
Speaking at a
ceremony to launch the Endowment Fund and Rebranding of the University, in
Accra, Professor Daniel Obeng Ofori, the Vice Chancellor of the CUCG, said it
needed a Presidential Charter to make it autonomous to award its own degrees
and certificates.
It would also enable
the University to undertake research that would contribute to the body of
academic knowledge in the country, he added.
Prof. Obeng Ofori
noted that the regulatory requirement for granting of a Charter was the
establishment of an Endowment Fund.
This, he said, would
enable the University to mobilise funds towards the establishment of key
infrastructure, including library, e-learning centres, lecture halls and
furniture, as well as other modern facilities, to support the pursuit of higher
learning.
A Presidential
Charter is the academic equivalent of a seal of approval which testifies that a
tertiary educational institution has come of age and is now officially
recognised as an institution capable of independently contributing to the
academic body of knowledge.
Prof. Obeng Ofori
said: “The Fund would improve hostel services, Internet and information
communication technology services, as well as provide more conducive academic
environment for the students and our clients.
“We’ll offer valued
added courses and provide scholarships for lecturers and facilitate staff
development to enable them acquire their PhDs and Masters in order to enhance
academic work of the University”.
The Vice Chancellor
said the University’s Governing Council had instituted a strategic plan that
has the potential of making it the new paradigm in tertiary education in the
Sub-Saharan Africa.
Archbishop Philip
Naameh, the Archbishop of Tamale and President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’
Conference, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Fund would aid
the progress and development of the University.
He said the
acquisition of a Presidential Charter would enable the University to operate
without any supervision from any other university, and also compete equally in
the academic field.
He expressed
optimism that the Charter would be granted after raising substantial amount
needed to convince the National Accreditation Board and the President of the
Republic of Ghana.
Mr Albert Essien,
the Board Chairman of the Ghana Home Loans, who was the Special Guest of Honour
for the occasion, donated USD$ 20,000 towards the establishment of the Fund.
The Catholic
University College of Ghana is currently located in Fiapre, Brong Ahafo Region,
and has chalked 15 years in existence.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article