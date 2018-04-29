Home | News | White Man´s nonsense: Carry children!

White Man´s nonsense: Carry children!

Dan Soko

Exotic cultures attract desires and phantasies, while reality is very different. White people love black Africans reaching out their hearts to the poor, starving and oppressed people on a continent so much tortured by their colonial masters. Video reports of colourful festivals and pictures of life-style so different to the once found in West-Europe fill the imagination of many young white coloured couples in Germany. They see African tradition superior in some aspects to the once of their own race.

It has become a fashion over the past years that mothers and fathers alike carry their newly born babies on their back or on their chest through the streets. The babies are tied in clothes to the white bodies or in specially constructed “backpacks” or “frontbacks” to have them close to themselves and give them parentally love and protection.

In Africa, mothers often deliver their babies while working on their farm land, stopping from hard labour under a tree to deliver the new born baby after which they have to tide them to their back to continue with their farm work. It is a necessity for women only (a black man traditionally does not educate or feed their children, only bring money home and correct their mistakes at home and outside) to raise their children to keep them close with them while working in trade, industry or in the rural on their farms. To carry children close to their body is not a reflection of a luxurious attitude towards life as seen in Germany more often than not. What is seen in the White Man´s world as hip, fashionable, the latest trend, in Africa it means nothing but a society and a family coping with their hard life daily.

The White Men/Women carrying their children at their body most often have never ever touched ground on African soil. If so, they possibly would think twice. New born children are challenged in their skeleton to develop adequate bone structures to have a healthy foundation in their bodies that can carry them for years to come until GOD is calling them. Their bones are in a developing status and need the right direction. The way in these cloths children are carried means overstretching of the vulnerable and soft legs to create deformities for older children and adults to suffer from O or X shaped legs that make walking a challenge and is the foundation of further body problems in older age. In Africa this facts can be observed in daily life in their numbers!

As much as the White Man is able to think, sometimes it happens, his emotions are shining brighter than his intellect and brain capacity.

16.05.2018

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Karl-Heinz Heerde and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

