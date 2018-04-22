Home | News | World: Cougar attacks two bicyclists in Washington state, killing one

World: Cougar attacks two bicyclists in Washington state, killing one

Dan Soko

Authorities said the two cyclists saw the cougar, a 100-pound male, in pursuit and one of them screamed.

They stopped, got off their bikes and made noise to ward it off as people in such situations are advised to do, authorities said.

At first, it appeared to work. The cougar fled.

But as they were about to pedal away, the cougar returned, Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office said. It jumped on Isaac M. Sederbaum, putting its mouth around his head and shaking him. It released him and chased after the other cyclist, Sonja J. Brooks, who had started to run.

As Sederbaum, who had been bloodied but survived, rode away from the scene, he could see the cougar dragging Brooks into the woods, Abbott said. Sederbaum later told authorities that he had to travel about 2 miles before getting a cellphone signal and calling 911.

By the time help arrived, it was too late. Officers found the body of Brooks, 32, underneath a log and debris in what appeared to be the cougar’s den. The animal was atop the body, said Capt. Alan Myers of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police.

The attack happened around Lake Hancock, near Snoqualmie, Washington, about 30 miles east of Seattle.

Though cougars, which are also called mountain lions and pumas, are known to roam the outskirts of North Bend, Washington, a five-minute drive from Snoqualmie, Myers said attacks on humans are rare. Brooks’ death was the first time a cougar had killed a human in Washington since 1924, he said.

“Normally we respond to a cougar attack on somebody’s livestock,” Myers said. “People are not on the menu for cougars. They normally want nothing to do with us.”

After locating the cougar, a deputy fired at it and it fled. Authorities later tracked it to a nearby gully using hounds, Myers said. A hound chased the cougar into a tree, and officers fired at least four rounds. The cougar was knocked out of the tree and was fatally shot as it tried to escape.

When it comes to “predators that kill a human being,” the department policy is to destroy the animal, Myers said.

Sederbaum was taken by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Sederbaum, 31, was upgraded to satisfactory condition, the hospital said on Twitter late Saturday.

Myers said his officers were “very certain” that the hounds tracked down the cougar from the attack but said veterinarians will try to verify it with forensic tests.

He said it was not immediately clear why it had attacked. Officials estimated it was 3 to 4 years old.

“We don’t know yet if there’s a disease issue or an injury issue,” he said. “All indications are this was a fairly healthy cougar.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MATT STEVENS © 2018 The New York Times

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Atumpan – Slay Mama (Prod. by Dr. Raybeat)

April 22, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

Fake Journalists Scandal: ‘I’m innocent’- Sahnoon Mohammed

April 20, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Beyond the destinations… Africa’s Travel Indaba 2018

May 20, 2018

Chelsea Owner Abramovich's UK Visa Not Renewed

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed–Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sport ambassador

May 20, 2018

Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abuabakar not surprised by goal winning feat against New England in MLS

May 20, 2018

The Syinix Experience: A New Innovation At Affordable Price

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Black Stars Friendlies Against Japan And Iceland To Cost $465,000

May 18, 2018

Saddick Adams Hands In Transfer Request At Asante Kotoko

May 18, 2018

Aduana Stars Condemn Attacks And Threats On Life Of Head Coach Yusif Abubakar

May 18, 2018

Black Princesses To Begin Camping On Monday

May 18, 2018

Issah Ibrahim Complete Dreams FC Move

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!