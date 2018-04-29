Home | News | Politics: Americans are happy with how Trump is handling the economy even though most think he's helping the rich and his own businesses, poll finds

Politics: Americans are happy with how Trump is handling the economy even though most think he's helping the rich and his own businesses, poll finds

Dan Soko
  • A new poll from CBS News shows that Americans are happy and optimistic about the economy, and credit President Donald Trump for the upswing.
  • Yet nearly nine in 10 Americans think Trump is looking out for the interests of big business and the wealthy, while half say the same about the middle and working classes.

Americans give President Donald Trump credit for the strong economy, even though they think he's looking out for big business and the rich, a new CBS News poll found.

The poll found that 18% of Americans rate the economy as "very good" and 46% rate it as "somewhat good." Only 9% said they see the economy as "very bad."

Of those surveyed, 35% think Trump's policies are "a great deal" responsible for the current state of the economy and 33% think they are "somewhat" responsible. Just 11% said they thought his policies have no impact.

Even though Trump gets favorable grades on the economy, most people think he is looking out for his own private business and the wealthy.

The survey said 88% think Trump is concerned about the interests of big business and the wealthy, compared to 49% who think he's looking out for the middle and working class, and 43% who think Trump cares about "people like you."

A whopping 84% said they believe Trump is looking out for the interests of his family business, which he officially stepped away from running before taking office.

Additionally, 42% feel optimistic about the near future of the economy while 33% are pessimistic.

The new GOP tax law may help explain that outlook. In February, a majority of Americans had a positive view of the GOP tax plan that passed into law last year, reversing initial reactions to the legislation.

The CBS News poll was conducted by YouGov between May 16 and 18 with 2,023 American adults responding.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

