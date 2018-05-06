Home | News | AYC Qualifier: Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next round

AYC Qualifier: Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next round

Dan Soko

Ghana have booked their place in the final qualifying round of 2019 U-20 Africa cup of Nations following a 2-0 victory over Algeria on Sunday afternoon at the Cape Coast stadium.

The three-time champions advance 2-0 on aggregate following a 0-0 away draw in Algiers last week.

Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Sadiq – both part of Ghana’s U-17 World Cup campaign in India 2017 – grabbed the goals for Black Satellites.

Midfielder Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring in the 36th with a beautifully struck shot from outside the box.

Two minutes after recess, winger Ibrahim Sadiq doubled the lead with a brilliant solo run before calmly slotting home.

Ghana continued to carve out at chances at will but could not add any more to their tally.

Black Satellites will face Benin for a place at the final tournament scheduled for 2-17 February in Niger.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

Ghanaian Movies Now On DStv And GOtv

April 21, 2018
I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

I’m not the first female artiste to expose my ‘sex organ’ on stage – Raquel

April 22, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Beyond the destinations… Africa’s Travel Indaba 2018

May 20, 2018

Chelsea Owner Abramovich's UK Visa Not Renewed

May 20, 2018

Police Commander Appeals For Better Illumination In Tema

May 20, 2018

Tax Evaders Should Be Exposed–Hon. Joe Wise

May 20, 2018

NPP Government Already Delivering On Its Promises—Bawumia

May 20, 2018

GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sport ambassador

May 20, 2018

Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abuabakar not surprised by goal winning feat against New England in MLS

May 20, 2018

The Syinix Experience: A New Innovation At Affordable Price

May 20, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Black Stars Friendlies Against Japan And Iceland To Cost $465,000

May 18, 2018

Saddick Adams Hands In Transfer Request At Asante Kotoko

May 18, 2018

Aduana Stars Condemn Attacks And Threats On Life Of Head Coach Yusif Abubakar

May 18, 2018

Black Princesses To Begin Camping On Monday

May 18, 2018

Issah Ibrahim Complete Dreams FC Move

May 18, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!