Cashew Development Board to be established by June this year - President

By Dennis Peprah,
GNA
Sunyani, May 20, GNA
- The Cashew Development Board will by the end of June, 2018 be established to
regulate the Cashew Industry, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has
announced.
The President said
this when he interacted with some traditional rulers in Sunyani to round-off
his three-day official visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region.
He was accompanied
by some Ministers of State and Members of Parliament.
President Akufo-Addo
said in the current crop season, his government through the Ministry of Food
and Agriculture, would supply 2,775,000 cashew seedlings to be planted on
13,400 hectares of land across the country.
In addition 900
Agricultural Extension Agents would also be engaged to provide technical
support to the cashew farmers.
President Akufo-Addo
said his government recognised the contributions of farmers in the region
towards the achievement of national food security, adding that, 15 per cent of
the resources under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) Programme were being
invested in Brong-Ahafo.
He said his
government recognised the important role of traditional authorities towards
national development and advised the chiefs and queens to continue to support
the government to facilitate accelerated national development.
Nana Bofo Bene IV,
the Vice President of the Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs and the
Paramount Chief of Dwenen-Awasu Traditional Area in the Jaman South
Municipality appealed for standard market price for cashew.
Nana Bene IV
expressed discomfort that the price of cashew had dropped from GH¢ 850.00 per
bag in the last season to GH¢ 400 a bag, a situation he added was discouraging
the cashew farmers.
The President later
cut the sod for work to commence on the construction of a permanent
administrative block for the Sunyani West District Assembly at Odumase.
