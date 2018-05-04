Be incorrigibly loyal to your tax obligations- First Deputy Speaker

By Benjamin Mensah,
Miotso-Prampram, May
20, GNA - First Deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu has
emphasised the need for the Ghanaians to be incorrigibly loyal and committed to
honouring their tax obligations to accelerate national development.
“When it comes to
taxation you should be incorrigibly loyal to your country,” the MP, said.
Mr Osei-Owusu made
the call at the opening of a two-day workshop by the Ghana Revenue Authority
(GRA) for Parliamentary Press Corps in Ghana held at Miotso-Prampram, near
Ashaiman in Greater Accra Region over the weekend.
The workshop was to
school the journalists on the new Tax Identification Number (TIN) Policy to
enable them communicate more effectively on the new tax legislation.
The TIN Policy,
introduced in April 2018, is expected to broaden the country's revenue to help
increase developmental projects in the country.
He said: “It is the
duty of every Ghanaian to point out those who are not paying and to ensure that
they pay. Paying of taxes is like ‘nnoboa’ (a co-operative system where farmers
in rural Ghana rotate to weed work on members’ farms.”
Calling tax evaders
“nation wreckers”, Mr Osei-Owusu urged
the Media and the Ghanaian society to expose people who do not pay their taxes
and make it uncomfortable for them to be present at public commercial places.
He urged the Media
to be passionate on taxation issues, and let their loyalty and their bias show
in their reportage.
Mr Osei-Owusu said:”
You should show pointed bias in favour of every Ghanaian paying his or her
taxes. Any Ghanaian who does not get a TIN is a nation wrecker.
According to Mr
Osei- Owusu, in some parts of the world, people do not want even to mingle and come
close to people who do not honour their tax obligations, and therefore, urged
the GRA and the Media to adopt a pulpit approach, and make tax offenders really
look like sinners who have lost God’s favour.
The First Deputy
Speaker, a former Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority
(DVLA), urged the public to embrace the newly introduced Tax Identification
Number (TIN) policy and be committed to tax payment.
The policy
introduced by the revenue hub will help in the increase of revenue and help the
country in its financial growth.
He said: “We should
know as a people that taxes are the means by which we build a nation. Talk
about unemployment, talk about resources to invest in areas to generate jobs.
Talk about infrastructure. We are talking about resources to build the roads we
want and therefore it is the responsibility of every Ghanaian to pay his or her
tax and point out those who are not paying and ensure that they pay.
“We are talking
about resources to build the roads we want; therefore, any Ghanaian who does
not get a Tax Identification Number and who does not pay his taxes is a nation
wrecker.” he said.
The First Deputy
Speaker of Parliament asked the GRA to widen the tax net to include all
farmers, explaining that taxation on crops must go beyond those on cocoa to
include other crops.
He said the Ghanaian
cocoa farmer is charged about 25 to 30 percent in tax for every bag of cocoa
and wondered why the plantain farmer or the yam farmer would not pay tax?
Mr Daniel Okyem Aboagye
MP for Bantama and a Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament said it was
only when all Ghanaians honour their tax obligations that enough revenue would
accrue to the government for the nation to realise the Ghana Beyond Aid
programme.
Nana Agyemang
Birikorang, the Dean of the Parliamentary Press Corps, was appreciative to the
GRA for the workshop, and urged other media persons to get well acquainted with
the legislation and join in the crusade to make more Ghanaians honour their tax
obligations.
