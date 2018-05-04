President Akufo-Addo announces massive infrastructural development for SHSs

By
Dennis Peprah, GNA
Sunyani, May 20, GNA
- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced that Senior
High Schools (SHSs) in the country are going to benefit from massive
infrastructural development by the close of the year.
He said procurement
processes were on-going for the government to supply 70,000 mono-desks whilst
42 community SHSs would be upgraded into a model status.
A total of 75
selected existing SHSs in the country would also be expanded for more students
to benefit from the Free SHS implementation policy during its second year and
beyond.
President Akufo-Addo
made the announcement when he interacted with some traditional rulers in
Sunyani as part of his three-day official working visit in the Brong-Ahafo
Region.
The President
acknowledged the contributions of the Chiefs and people of the region towards
the enhancement of agriculture and national food security, adding that, the
important role traditional authorities played in national development could not
be over-emphasised.
To that end, he
assured the traditional rulers of the region that his government would continue
to make regular contact with them in identifying and addressing the needs of
the people.
As the embodiment of
the people, President Akufo-Addo assured the traditional rulers that the
government would institutionalise to ensure that the Regional Ministers would
interact regularly with them and therefore called for their support to enable
him to achieve his vision for the nation.
Nana Bofo Bene IV,
the Vice President of the Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount
Chief of Dwenem-Awasu Traditional Area in the Jaman South Municipality,
appealed to the President to intervene by raising the necessary funds for the
re-shaping of the Sunyani-Kumasi highway since it has now become a death-trap.
Earlier, the
President and his entourage including Ministers of State and Members of
Parliament joined worshippers at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church at Nkwabeng, a
suburb in Sunyani to worship with them.
President Akufo-Addo
presented GH¢ 20,000.00 to the Church towards its 20 years anniversary
celebration.
GNA
