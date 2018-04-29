We should all be one for holistic national development-President Akufo Addo

By
Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA
Sunyani, May 20,
GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for unity among Ghanaians
to serve as stimulus for total national socio-economic transformation and
accelerated development.
“We should all be
one as Ghanaians to propel holistic national development,” President Akufo-Addo
appealed when he briefly addressed the Priests and congregation of the Holy
Spirit Catholic Church at the end of a “Mass for the Solemnity of Pentecost” on
Sunday at Nkwabeng, a suburb in Sunyani.
In the tradition of
the Catholic Church, the feast of the Solemnity of Pentecost is celebrated as
Pentecost Sunday, signifying the day of the outpouring of the Holy Spirit on
the Apostles of Jesus Christ and Mary, His Mother over 2000 years ago.
The event occurred
50 days after the resurrection of Jesus Christ from death and 10 days after his
ascension to heaven and it is observed annually by the Church universally as
the birthday of the Church and beginning of Christianity.
The President
attended the church service officiated by Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Catholic Bishop of Sunyani to
commence the third leg of his three-day working visit to the Brong-Ahafo
Region.
Other co-celebrants
of the Mass included Reverend Father Raphael Amoako Tawiah, the Parish Priest
and the Sunyani Catholic Diocesan Financial Administrator and Reverend Father
James Ackah, a lecturer at the Catholic University College of Ghana, Fiapre in
the Sunyani West District.
Among Nana
Akufo-Addo’s entourage were Mr. Dan Botwe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for
Okere and Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Oheneba
Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, the Chair, National Infrastructural
Development Board and Mr. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional
Minister.
Others were Mr.
Ignatius Baffour Awuah, MP for Sunyani West and Minister for Employment and
Labour Relations, Mr. Thomas Adu-Appiah, the Regional Chairman, New Patriotic
Party, some Deputy Ministers and Municipal/District Chief Executives.
Nana Akufo-Addo stated
that “Ghana is endowed with good things and a lot of natural resources” and
therefore, expressed the hope that “if unity prevails among us”, the nation
would flourish in its socio-economic development.
He therefore called
for concerted efforts among Ghanaians to develop the country, saying no
division but unity in diversity for the sake of national interest.
Most Rev. Gyamfi
earlier in a homily emphasised the need for all Ghanaians to support President
Akufo-Addo for the effective and successful implementation of his policies and
programmes for total and speedy socio-economic progress of the nation.
“We are obliged to
support the President to implement his policies and programmes for the benefit
of all Ghanaians,” the Bishop stressed.
This, he explained
was because the outpouring of the Holy Spirit on the Day of Pentecost signified
peace and love of God to mankind in diverse forms of spiritual gifts, talents
and professional knowledge must be used to enhance the lives of the people, he
added.
Most Rev. Gyamfi
however, called on all as a society to deal with each other in the osphere of
honesty, transparency and truthfulness.
The Holy Spirit
Parish is celebrating its 20 years anniversary this year and President
Akufo-Addo donated GH¢ 20,000.00 towards the funding of its on-going
infrastructural development projects.
