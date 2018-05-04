2018 First Quarter Quality of Service Monitoring Results Published

Accra, 20th May, 2018 – The National Communications Authority (NCA) has published the Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Monitoring Results for the 2018 First Quarter. This follows an earlier plan released by the Authority to conduct field QoS Monitoring in all district capitals for five (5) regions, namely, Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Northern and Western Regions. The other five (5) regions, Central, Brong Ahafo, Volta, Upper East and Upper West are currently being monitored; this will cover 96 district capitals and will be published in July, 2018.

For the Ashanti Region, the NCA is publishing Voice Quality monitoring results for only two (2) Districts as the results of the other districts were not yet available. The Authority will release the full Voice Quality monitoring results of the Ashanti Region in due course.

Service attributes monitored included coverage obligations, voice quality and data quality as stated in the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) licence conditions and with specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). All MNOs are 3G Licence Holders; and are required to provide service in all 216 District Capitals. MNOs are expected to meet and exceed the KPIs stated in their licences. It should be noted that the number of districts covered within the first five (5) regions totalled 120.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF MONITORING

Results of 3G Coverage Obligations as at first quarter 2018

Table 1 – MNO 3G Coverage Obligations

MNO AirtelTigo Glo MTN Vodafone Number of Districts to Cover 120 120 120 120 Number of Districts Covered 112 40 120 117

Results of Voice Quality (Voice Quality and Technical Parameters)

The voice quality measurement is based on Mean Opinion Score (MOS). MOS is a quality measure that is used to assess the human user’s opinion of call quality, testing of quality of voice transmission and measuring voice degradation. The standard for measuring MOS is an ITU accepted standard. MNOs are required per their Licence to meet a score of minimum 3.5 for 95% of calls.

To check the Voice Quality Results for the five regions, visit www.mos.nca.org.gh

Results of Data Quality

NCA measures Data Drop Rate, Data Access Success Rate and Data Throughput, which determines the speed at which consumers are able to use data services.

The details of the first Quarter 2018 QoS Monitoring results are available on our website: https://nca.org.gh/assets/Uploads/QoS_Test_Results_for_MNOs_v2.pdf

Other Highlights

AirtelTigo